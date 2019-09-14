Erdogan welcomes Putin, Rouhani for Syria peace talks

Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan met separately with his Iranian and Russian counterparts in Ankara on Monday, opening their fifth Syria peace summit.

Russian officials said Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke "tete-a-tete" in Ankara's presidential complex, without any media presence.

"We spoke quite extensively about the Syria crisis and ways to regulate it," Putin told reporters after the meeting. The talks touched on incidents in the province of Idlib and elsewhere, he added.

Putin also praised Iran's contribution towards "regulating" the conflict, saying that Moscow and Tehran managed to do "quite a lot to neutralize pockets of terrorist resistance and to create an effective, we could already say a working, system of political regulation."

Russia's nuclear link with Iran

Iran's Rouhani also praised his country's ties with Russia.

"And the spectrum of Russian-Iranian ties does not involve only economy, but also includes cooperation in areas of defense, and of nuclear [technology]," he said in remarks carried in Russian.

A joint discussion between Erdogan, Putin, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was planned for later on Monday.

The three leaders are also expected to discuss the Syrian regime's offensive into rebel-controlled Idlib. Russian air power is supporting the government's efforts in the enclave, which is controlled by jihadists. Turkey maintains a military presence in Syria and its troops have occasionally clashed with forces allied with the regime.

Turkey maintains a dozen military observation points inside Idlib

Moscow and Damascus say the offensive was launched in response to multiple jihadi attacks. Russia has signaled that Turkey should do more to control local jihadi factions, led by an al Qaida-affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

However, Turkey has been reluctant to strongly move against HTS for fear of triggering a new refugee wave. A crackdown on the jihadists could also see hardened fighters move across the nearby Turkish border.

Turkey already hosts over 3.5 million Syrian refugees. Erdogan recently threatened to "open the gates" if his country did not receive more support from Europe to deal with the issue.

dj/rt (dpa, AFP, Interfax)

