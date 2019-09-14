 Erdogan welcomes Putin, Rouhani for Syria peace talks | News | DW | 16.09.2019

News

Erdogan welcomes Putin, Rouhani for Syria peace talks

The situation in Idlib was on the agenda for initial, closed-door talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents. Their Iranian counterpart will join them later as Turkey seeks to prevent a new wave of refugees.

Erdogan meets Putin in Ankara (Getty Images/AFP/P. Golovkin)

Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan met separately with his Iranian and Russian counterparts in Ankara on Monday, opening their fifth Syria peace summit.

Russian officials said Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke "tete-a-tete" in Ankara's presidential complex, without any media presence. 

"We spoke quite extensively about the Syria crisis and ways to regulate it," Putin told reporters after the meeting. The talks touched on incidents in the province of Idlib and elsewhere, he added.

A joint discussion between Erdogan, Putin, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was planned for later on Monday.

The three leaders are also expected to discuss the Syrian regime's offensive into rebel-controlled Idlib. Russian air power is supporting the government's efforts in the enclave, which is controlled by jihadists. Turkey maintains a military presence in Syria and its troops have occasionally clashed with forces allied with the regime.

Idlib divide September 2019 EN

Turkey maintains a dozen military observation points inside Idlib

Moscow and Damascus say the offensive was launched in response to multiple jihadi attacks. Russia has signaled that Turkey should do more to control local jihadi factions, led by an al Qaida-affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

However, Turkey has been reluctant to strongly move against HTS for fear of triggering a new refugee wave. A crackdown on the jihadists could also see hardened fighters move across the nearby Turkish border.

Turkey already hosts over 3.5 million Syrian refugees. Erdogan recently threatened to "open the gates" if his country did not receive more support from Europe to deal with the issue.

dj/rt (dpa, AFP, Interfax)

