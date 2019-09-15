Erdogan: Turkey to launch military operation in northeastern Syria

Turkey will launch an air and ground military operation in Syria in the next two days in a region east of the Euphrates mainly held by US-backed Kurdish militia that Ankara considers terrorists, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"We have made our preparations; we have finalized our operation plans, given the necessary instructions," Erdogan told members of his ruling party at its annual camp.

It is Erdogan's most concrete suggestion of a military intervention in the region since Ankara and Washington decided to establish a "safe zone" on the Syrian border that Turkey says should be cleared of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Read more: Turkey cracks down on Syrian refugees

Missed deadline

He had given a deadline of the end of September for the 30-kilometer-deep (19-mile-deep) zone to be established, warning that if it were not kept, Turkey would be "forced" to take military action for its own security. Turkey has accused the US of being too slow in setting up the zone, amid differences between the two NATO partners about how far it should reach into Syria and who should control it.

Ankara has said it wants to use the region to settle up to 2 million Syrian refugees of the 3.6 million it currently hosts according to government figures.

The Kurdish YPG militia that currently controls the region was instrumental in defeating fighters from the extremist "Islamic State" group in Syria alongside American troops.

According to the Reuters news agency, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Saturday they would "not hesitate to turn any unprovoked (Turkish) attack into an all-out war."

Watch video 04:22 Share Sent back to war? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3QSx7 As hospitality wears thin in Turkey, Syrian refugees report deportations

tj/ng (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.