Erdogan threatens to 'clear out' Kurds at Syria border

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkey would "clear out terrorists" on the border with northern Syrian if the Kurdish YPG militia did not withdraw their forces.

The 150-hour deadline in which the Kurds can withdraw was agreed bilaterally between Turkey and Russia in Sochi this week. Erdogan on Saturday said that if Russia fails to remove the Kurdish militia from the border region, Turkey will do so by resuming its offensive.

"If the terrorists are not cleared at the end of the 150 hours, we will take control and clean it ourselves," Erdogan said in a televised speech in Istanbul. He referred to the Kurdish YPG militia, a component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), as a "terrorist" offshoot of Kurdish insurgents in Turkey.

Turkey plans to clear the Kurdish forces from within 30km (19 miles) of the border as part of its offensive to secure a buffer zone. The deadline will end at 1500 GMT on Tuesday, October 29.

Threats over Syrian refugees

Erdogan once more threatened to send Syrian refugees currently in Turkey towards the EU if European nations refused to support the proposed buffer zone in northern Syria, an area where Ankara plans to settle Syrian refugees.

"If there is no support for the projects we are developing for between one and two million in the first stage for their return, we will have no option but to open our doors, and let them go to Europe," he said.

War crimes?

A former UN investigator said on Saturday that Erdogan should be investigated and prosecuted for war crimes.

"For Erdogan to be able to invade Syrian territory to destroy the Kurds is unbelievable," said Swiss former prosecutor Carla del Ponte, who previously led UN investigations into war crimes in Yugoslavia and Rwanda.

"An investigation should be opened into him and he should be charged with war crimes. He should not be allowed to get away with this scot-free."

Turkey's foreign minister said on Saturday in a press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that Turkey "will not tolerate human rights violations."

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive A first stop UN sources say over 200,000 people have been internally displaced in Syria's northeast since Turkey launched its offensive on October 9. So far, the border town of Ras al-Ayn has paid the highest toll in the wake of a joint attack by Turkish militias and airstrikes. The city will remain under Turkish control following a deal struck in Sochi between Russia and Turkey.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive 'We've lost everything' A majority of those who have fled are reportedly Kurds. Those civilians remaining in the city are mostly Arabs who are still in touch by phone with their former neighbors. "They told me yesterday that the Islamists were looting our house. We've lost everything," this man told DW.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Every crumb helps The regime forces are stationed just a few kilometers away from Tal Tamr. As a result international NGOs formerly based in the area have fled over the past few days. Internally displaced people (IDPs) from Ras al-Ayn and the neighboring villages rely on the work of local NGOs who are struggling to cope with the crisis.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Not enough to go around Apart from Tal Tamr, other villages in the vicinity are also hosting hundreds of displaced people who rely on local NGOs. "They're settling in empty villages, many of them too close to other locations controlled by either the Turkish-backed militias or 'Islamic State' sleeper cells," Hassan Bashir, a local NGO coordinator, told DW.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Food, glorious food This Arab IDP from Ras al-Ayn has four wives but will struggle to get enough to feed all their children as local NGOs say they can only allocate a single food ration per family. "It's not their fault, they're just children," he told DW, after being given a single bag of food rations.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive School's out — forever? Schools have remained shut across Syria's northeast since the beginning of the offensive and several of them are now hosting IDPs from Ras al-Ayn. Those who can afford it will move to cities like Al-Hasakah, around 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the south, but others will have to cope with the dire conditions in a border city that faces further attacks from the north.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive The closest thing to home 50 Kurdish families from Ras al-Ayn are now living in this abandoned school in Tal Tamr lacking both water and electricity. As the sanitary conditions deteriorate, local doctors and the hospital in Tal Tamr fear an outbreak of cholera and other diseases. "If we continue like this we'll have to get set for a huge humanitarian crisis," a local doctor told DW.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Sick and stranded Although the hospital in Tal Tamr is treating the wounded, it cannot help those suffering from diseases such as cancer.Two IDPs told DW that they were supposed to receive chemotherapy in Damascus before the offensive started, but that the current security situation makes it impossible for them to get there.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive A different type of playground The Christian village of Tell Nasri on the outskirts of Tal Tamr had remained empty since IS took over the area. The majority of its former inhabitants left during the IS siege when the militants destroyed the churches with explosives before the fall of the Caliphate. With nowhere else to go, several IDP families from Ras al-Ayn are now settling in Tell Nasri.

Syrian civilians bear the brunt of Turkey's offensive Living on a prayer These boys are among dozens stranded in Tell Nasri but the dire living conditions are the least of their problems. Just before this picture was taken, settlers told DW that they had been attacked from a neighboring village reportedly in the hands of Islamists. "They started shooting at us and we engaged [with them] for over an hour," a fighter with the Syrian Democratic Forces told DW. Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Tal Tamr)



Amnesty International also reported on Friday that Syrian refugees were already being forcibly sent to the so-called "safe zone" in northern Syria, despite the war going on in the region.

Turkey on Saturday said the Amnesty report was false and that more than 350,000 Syrian refugees had voluntarily returned to their country this year.

Turkey currently hosts around 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

ed/stb (AFP, Reuters)

