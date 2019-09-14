 Erdogan, Putin, Rouhani hold ′productive′ talks on Syria | News | DW | 16.09.2019

News

Erdogan, Putin, Rouhani hold 'productive' talks on Syria

Foreign troops should leave Syria once terrorists are defeated and security reestablished, Russia's Vladimir Putin said at a peace summit in Ankara. Turkey and Russia are at odds over a regime offensive in Idlib.

Rouhani, Erdogan and Putin in Ankara (picture-alliance/AP/P. Golovkin)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Iranian and Russian counterparts in Ankara on Monday, opening their fifth Syria peace summit.

Russian officials said Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin first spoke "tete-a-tete" in Ankara's presidential complex, without any media presence. 

"We spoke quite extensively about the Syria crisis and ways to regulate it," Putin told reporters after the meeting. The talks touched on incidents in the province of Idlib and elsewhere, he added. 

Russia's nuclear link with Iran 

Putin also praised Iran's contribution towards "regulating" the conflict, saying that Moscow and Tehran managed to do "quite a lot to neutralize pockets of terrorist resistance and to create an effective, we could already say a working, system of political regulation."

Rouhani responded by praising his country's ties with Russia.

"The spectrum of Russian-Iranian ties does not involve only economy, but also includes cooperation in areas of defense, and of nuclear [technology]," Rouhani said in remarks carried in Russian.

Idlib divide September 2019 EN

Turkey maintains a dozen military observation points inside Idlib

Erdogan, Putin, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani then met for trilateral talks.

The three leaders discussed the Syrian regime's offensive into rebel-controlled Idlib. Russian air power is supporting the government's efforts in the enclave, which is controlled by jihadists. Turkey maintains a military presence in Syria and its troops have occasionally clashed with forces allied with the regime.

Moscow and Damascus say the offensive was launched in response to multiple jihadi attacks. Russia has signaled that Turkey should do more to control local jihadi factions, led by an al Qaida-affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

However, Turkey has been reluctant to strongly move against HTS for fear of triggering a new refugee wave. A crackdown on the jihadists could also see hardened fighters move across the nearby Turkish border.

Turkey already hosts over 3.5 million Syrian refugees. Erdogan recently threatened to "open the gates" if his country did not receive more support from Europe to deal with the issue.

Watch video 00:50

People in Istanbul talk about Syrian refugees in Turkey

Erdogan wants to send refugees back

Erdogan called for a "peace corridor" in Syria's northeast that would allow refugees to return to their home country's territory.

"We cannot tolerate another influx of refugees, that is impossible," Erdogan said at the joint press conference.

He also said the real threat in Syria was the Kurdish YPG militia.

Rouhani accused Israel of "bombing innocent people" in Syria and said that the US was either "assisting terrorists or interfering in Syria unnecessarily."

He also said that it was necessary to fight terrorists in Idlib, as they have maintained control the province for several years.

"How long should the Syrian people wait?" he asked.

  • Two men in front of a wall (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    PKK graffiti in Kobani

    Turkey sees no difference between the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria and the PKK organization in Turkey. The PKK is also considered a terrorist organization by the US and the EU, however, the western allies have supported SDF in their fight against the "Islamic State" (IS) group.

  • A woman sitting on a couch in her house (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Taking a stand

    Adla Bakir, head of the Kongra Star organization, an umbrella for women’s groups in Rojava, recalls how she gave an oath to serve the people in the opening stages of the Kurdish revolution in 2011. The revolution’s emphasis on gender rights has empowered women to become fighters, politicians and activists.

  • Two armed women on the streets in Kobane (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Protecting their neighborhood

    Elderly women from the Society Protection Units set up nightly roadblocks in Kobani. The force is led by male and female volunteers, and is independent of the official police and armed forces. The volunteers are drawn from across all communes in the city, with the aim to swiftly mobilize forces in the event of an attack, and to prevent a repeat of the 2015 civilian massacre by IS.

  • A soldier holding his son (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    A welcome diversion

    A Kurdish fighter serving with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Kobani enjoys some time with his son. He, like many other soldiers, is deployed in close proximity to his home and family. The Turkish border is a few hundred meters away.

  • Men carrying a coffin (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    A grim reminder

    The funeral of a Kurdish SDF fighter in Kobani. He was killed while fighting against IS forces in Deir Ezzor province in November. Despite US President Donald Trump's claim that IS has been defeated, the battle along the Euphrates river is far from over.

  • A social center in Kobane (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Remembering the dead

    Martyrs' Center in Kobani. Following years of clandestine work, the center was able to open publicly following the revolution in 2011. It functions as a social hub, supporting the families of those killed by Turkish, Syrian or IS forces.

  • Two soldiers at their military base (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    A brief respite

    Soldiers from the SDF at a military base in Deir Ezzor province. Posters of the Kurdish ideological leader, Abdullah Öcalan and other prominent figures, adorn the walls. Following threats of an invasion by Turkey, some forces were redeployed from the fight against IS to the 500-kilometer (310 miles) long Turkish border.

  • Three men at a Kebab shop (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    A glimmer of hope?

    Men at a Kebab shop in Kobani cautiously welcome the news that US forces will stay in Syria for the time being. The comments by US National Security Adviser John Bolton appeared to put the brakes on a withdrawal abruptly announced by Donald Trump last month and initially expected to be completed within weeks.

  • A group of protesters in Kobani (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Protests gather pace

    Demonstrators in Kobani, made up mostly of schoolchildren, protest against the Turkish shelling of Kurdish villages in November.

  • A man smoking a cigarette on the back of a truck (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Kobani awaits Turkey's next move in northern Syria

    Taking a break

    Youths in Kobani make their way back from the funeral of a Kurdish fighter. Kurdish residents fear that another military onslaught is imminent.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas (Kobani)


Foreign troops to leave Syria eventually

Vladimir Putin also said his country was "ready to support Syria's army" in fighting the terrorist threat "wherever it arises."

Echoing Rouhani's comments, Putin restated that Idlib was controlled by an affiliate of al Qaida.

"We cannot, of course, put up with this," he said.

However, Putin said that foreign troops should be pulled out of Syria once security is ensured and all issues of combating terrorism are resolved. Syria's territorial integrity should be restored "completely," he said.

Putin offers Russian weapons to Riyadh

The Russian president also said his country was working to keep the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran afloat.

"There is no reasonable alternative to this," Putin said.

The Kremlin chief said he and his colleagues did not discuss the recent attack on Saudi oil infrastructure. At the same time, he suggested Riyadh should make a "wise" decision to buy high-tech Russian defensive weapons.

"We are ready to provide the adequate help to Saudi Arabia, and it would be enough for its leadership to make a wise decision, just like the Iranian leadership has done at one point, to buy S-300, and like the President Erdogan has done, buying the latest AA system S-400 'Triumf' from Russia." Putin said.

dj/rt (dpa, AFP, Interfax)

