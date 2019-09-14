Erdogan, Putin, Rouhani hold 'productive' talks on Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Iranian and Russian counterparts in Ankara on Monday, opening their fifth Syria peace summit.

Russian officials said Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin first spoke "tete-a-tete" in Ankara's presidential complex, without any media presence.

"We spoke quite extensively about the Syria crisis and ways to regulate it," Putin told reporters after the meeting. The talks touched on incidents in the province of Idlib and elsewhere, he added.

Russia's nuclear link with Iran

Putin also praised Iran's contribution towards "regulating" the conflict, saying that Moscow and Tehran managed to do "quite a lot to neutralize pockets of terrorist resistance and to create an effective, we could already say a working, system of political regulation."

Rouhani responded by praising his country's ties with Russia.

"The spectrum of Russian-Iranian ties does not involve only economy, but also includes cooperation in areas of defense, and of nuclear [technology]," Rouhani said in remarks carried in Russian.

Turkey maintains a dozen military observation points inside Idlib

Erdogan, Putin, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani then met for trilateral talks.

The three leaders discussed the Syrian regime's offensive into rebel-controlled Idlib. Russian air power is supporting the government's efforts in the enclave, which is controlled by jihadists. Turkey maintains a military presence in Syria and its troops have occasionally clashed with forces allied with the regime.

Moscow and Damascus say the offensive was launched in response to multiple jihadi attacks. Russia has signaled that Turkey should do more to control local jihadi factions, led by an al Qaida-affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

However, Turkey has been reluctant to strongly move against HTS for fear of triggering a new refugee wave. A crackdown on the jihadists could also see hardened fighters move across the nearby Turkish border.

Turkey already hosts over 3.5 million Syrian refugees. Erdogan recently threatened to "open the gates" if his country did not receive more support from Europe to deal with the issue.

Erdogan wants to send refugees back

Erdogan called for a "peace corridor" in Syria's northeast that would allow refugees to return to their home country's territory.

"We cannot tolerate another influx of refugees, that is impossible," Erdogan said at the joint press conference.

He also said the real threat in Syria was the Kurdish YPG militia.

Rouhani accused Israel of "bombing innocent people" in Syria and said that the US was either "assisting terrorists or interfering in Syria unnecessarily."

He also said that it was necessary to fight terrorists in Idlib, as they have maintained control the province for several years.

"How long should the Syrian people wait?" he asked.

Foreign troops to leave Syria eventually

Vladimir Putin also said his country was "ready to support Syria's army" in fighting the terrorist threat "wherever it arises."

Echoing Rouhani's comments, Putin restated that Idlib was controlled by an affiliate of al Qaida.

"We cannot, of course, put up with this," he said.

However, Putin said that foreign troops should be pulled out of Syria once security is ensured and all issues of combating terrorism are resolved. Syria's territorial integrity should be restored "completely," he said.

Putin offers Russian weapons to Riyadh

The Russian president also said his country was working to keep the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran afloat.

"There is no reasonable alternative to this," Putin said.

The Kremlin chief said he and his colleagues did not discuss the recent attack on Saudi oil infrastructure. At the same time, he suggested Riyadh should make a "wise" decision to buy high-tech Russian defensive weapons.

"We are ready to provide the adequate help to Saudi Arabia, and it would be enough for its leadership to make a wise decision, just like the Iranian leadership has done at one point, to buy S-300, and like the President Erdogan has done, buying the latest AA system S-400 'Triumf' from Russia." Putin said.

dj/rt (dpa, AFP, Interfax)

