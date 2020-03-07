 Erdogan orders coast guard to stop migrants crossing Aegean | News | DW | 07.03.2020

News

Erdogan orders coast guard to stop migrants crossing Aegean

The Turkish president has ordered his coast guard to prevent migrants from crossing the Aegean Sea. Erdogan has triggered a migrant crisis at the Greece border by falsely informing people the border was open.

Migrants on board a dinghy reach the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the coast guard to prevent migrants crossing the Aegean Sea, state media reported late Friday.

"On the orders of the president... permission will not be given for migrants to cross the Aegean sea because it is dangerous," Anadolu news agency quoted the coast guard was saying.

Crossings from Turkey to Lesbos have surged in recent weeks after Turkey declared it would not stop migrants from attempting to reach the European Union.

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million refugees from the Syrian war, and has a deal with the EU to prevent them from moving into the bloc.

Turkey claims the the EU has failed to honor its promises and also wants support in Syria where it is fighting Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

Watch video 04:04

Turkey: Refugees hopes are dashed

Tens of thousands of people have attempted to cross into the country, mainly through the land border, but also via the Aegean Sea into Lesbos.

aw/rc (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

