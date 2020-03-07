 Erdogan orders coast guard to stop migrants and refugees crossing Aegean | News | DW | 07.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Erdogan orders coast guard to stop migrants and refugees crossing Aegean

The Turkish president has ordered his coast guard to prevent migrants and refugees from crossing the Aegean Sea. Erdogan has triggered a migrant crisis at the Greek border by falsely informing people the border was open.

Migrants on board a dinghy reach the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the coast guard to prevent migrants and refugees crossing the Aegean Sea, the agency said on Friday.

"On the orders of the president... permission will not be given for migrants to cross the Aegean sea because it is dangerous," the coast guard said on Twitter on Friday.

Read more: 'We have no other choice': Afghans stranded at Greece's gates

"The approach of not intervening against migrants wishing to leave Turkey remains in practice but this (new) approach covers sea crossings because of the dangers."

Crossings from Turkey to Lesbos have surged in recent weeks after Turkey declared it would not stop migrants and refugees from attempting to reach the European Union.

Greece has accused Turkey of using the migrants and refugees as pawns in a political game, while the Turkish side have accused Greece of endangering migrants' lives by damaging their boats in the water. 

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million refugees from the Syrian war, and has a deal with the EU to prevent them from moving into the bloc.

Turkey claims the EU has failed to honor its promises and also wants support in Syria where it is fighting Russian-backed Syrian government forces.

Watch video 04:04

Turkey: Refugees hopes are dashed

Tens of thousands of people have attempted to cross into the country, mainly through the land border, but also via the Aegean Sea into Lesbos.

Heavy-handed tactics

Greece has met crossing attempts with heavy-handed tactics, firing tear gas and water cannons to drive people back.

The surge has evoked memories of the 2015 migrant crisis, when more than 1 million refugees and migrants poured into Europe, prompting a surge in populist, right-wing politics.

Read more: Migrants stuck on EU doorstep: What is Germany doing?

Erdogan will travel to Brussels on Monday for a one-day working visit, his office announced on Saturday, without specifying who he would meet with.

  • Aerial view of Moria's hotspot

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A view from above

    Moria refugee camp has a capacity of 3,000. Currently, some 14,500 refugees are squeezed into the infamous refugee camp, Greece's largest reception and identification center.

  • Two girls in the Moira refugee camp

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Deep wounds

    A large majority of those who live in Moria have been deemed as vulnerable and are in need of immediate medical assistance. This girl from Gaza, who lives with her family in a tent in the olive grove outside Moria, was severely injured when an Israeli rocket hit her home.

  • A group of refugees arriving in Lesbos

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A false dawn?

    In August more than 2,800 people arrived in dinghies on the island of Lesbos. A boat carrying 40 people was brought into the port of Skala Sikamineas after it was intercepted by Frontex, the EU's border agency. Eight women and 18 children, including five unaccompanied minors, were on board along with 14 men, all from Afghanistan.

  • A policeman at the docks in Lesbos supervising a group of refugees

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    The wait begins

    After the women and children have been transferred to a transit camp, 18 men wait to be taken away to the same camp by the authorities. Volunteers with the NGO Lighthouse relief assist the authorities in providing food and water to those who have recently arrived.

  • A woman in a refugee camp making bread

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Keeping the tradition alive

    An Afghan woman makes bread in a makeshift underground oven which she then sells for €1 ($1.10) to other refugees. Due to deteriorating conditions and food provisions that are below standard quality many refugees who remain for long in the camp of Moria have found new ways to pass the day and remember home.

  • A young man awaiting medical attention in a clinic

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    A soothing hand

    Countless refugees need urgent medical attention. Doctors without Borders operate an emergency clinic opposite Moria for the most urgent cases, as the main camp currently only has one doctor and the hospital of Mytilene is overwhelmed and in some cases unwilling to treat refugees.

  • A pile of life jackets next to two boats

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Discarded dreams

    A "graveyard" of life jackets and boats on the island's north is a stark reminder of the last huge influx of refugees in 2015/16. Lesbos has been at the center of the refugee crisis for years as thousands of people have landed on its shores. Currently there are more than 11,000 refugees spread across the islands. That number is expected to rise sharply by the end of the year.

  • A group of refugees carrying their belongings

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    Monotonous routine

    Waiting in line has become the main daily activity for those stuck in Moria limbo — even for children. Some wait for hours in order to receive food and water.

  • A group of refugees preparing to board a boat

    Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

    From the frying pan into the fire

    A group of refugees prepares to board a ship which will take them to mainland Greece. After the sudden arrival of 600 people in one night, the Greek government decided to transfer 1,400 people to the mainland. Most were taken to the camp of Nea Kavala in a remote village in northern Greece.

    Author: Dimitris Tosidis (Moira refugee camp)


The announcement came just hours after EU foreign ministers criticized Turkey for using the migrants and refugees' desperation "for political purposes."

Erdogan reportedly told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday that the Turkey-EU migration deal is no longer working and
needs to be revised.

aw/rc (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU 'won't be pressured' over Greece-Turkey border crisis

European Union foreign ministers met to work out a response to the migrant crisis at Greece's border with Turkey. Germany's Heiko Maas called on EU nations to do something about the "unspeakable" conditions there. (06.03.2020)  

Ankara, Athens exploit refugees for dangerous political game

Thousands of migrants and refugees are sitting at Greece's gates, eager to cross into Europe. But Turkey and Greece are capitalizing on the turbulent border situation to further their own political agendas. (06.03.2020)  

EU-Turkey migration deal is 'dead,' warns Greek PM

A deal to stop irregular migrants from entering the EU through Turkey has collapsed, according to Greece's prime minister. Tens of thousands of migrants hoping to enter the EU have gathered at the Greek-Turkish border. (07.03.2020)  

Will the EU-Turkey refugee deal collapse?

The EU is skeptical about rumors that Turkey may let more Syrian refugees into Europe, pointing out that the "refugee deal" is still in place. But just how dependent is the EU on Turkey? (28.02.2020)  

Moria refugee camp: A new kind of hell awaits

This year, so far, has seen a huge influx of refugees arriving in Lesbos. Conditions in the Moria camp are steadily becoming worse and refugees are often left to their own devices. (11.09.2019)  

Related content

Migranten an der türkisch-griechischen Grenze

EU-Turkey migration deal is 'dead,' warns Greek PM 07.03.2020

A deal to stop irregular migrants from entering the EU through Turkey has collapsed, according to Greece's prime minister. Tens of thousands of migrants hoping to enter the EU have gathered at the Greek-Turkish border.

Türkei Tränengaseinsatz gegen Flüchtlinge an der Grenze zu Griechenland

Inside Europe: New migrant crisis for Greece 06.03.2020

Greece has "categorically" denied claims by Turkey that it had fired live bullets against migrants on the border, with reports of several being injured and one later dying. Keith Walker speaks with DW's Greece correspondent, Anthee Carasava, and asks if Greece is using live bullets, and what measures it is deploying to defend its border, which is also the EU border.

Migranten an der türkisch-griechischen Grenze

Inside Europe: Turkey opens border for migrants 06.03.2020

Turkey and the EU are on a collision course and thousands of refugees are caught in the middle. Ankara's decision to open its borders allowing refugees to enter EU member states Greece and Bulgaria has sparked a crisis in Turkey-EU relations. Ankara insists it will not back down until Brussels shares its responsibility in dealing with the humanitarian crisis. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.

Advertisement