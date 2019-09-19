Erdogan on nukes, refugees, Islamophobia — UN live updates

World leaders are convening at the annual UN General Assembly with climate change and regional conflicts among the topics high on the agenda.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the proceedings warning of the perils of a world appearing to grow ever more divided.

US President Donald Trump urged world leaders to assert his belief in the importance of national sovereignty over international concerns.

The event unfolds with the backdrop of growing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

1545: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said all nations should have access to atomic energy or it should be categorically banned across the globe. And then he returned to some of his more common themes: Cyprus, Kurdish liberation groups and the European Union's reneging on a 2016 deportation deal inked with Turkey.

Erdogan praised Turkey's policies toward Syrians displaced by the eight-year civil war, even employing a picture of Alan Kurdi, a 3-year-old boy who drowned as his family attempted to cross the Mediterranean Sea, seeking asylum in the European Union. He said the EU had not upheld its end of the 2016 deal, which saw people whose asylum applications had been rejected shipped to Turkey in exchange for "legal" Syrian refugees. Under the initial terms, the European Union had promised €6 billion to help Turkey support displaced people sheltered there.

"We were left alone in our selfless sacrifice toward asylum-seekers," Erdogan said.

Erdogan delivered a rousing statement of support for Palestinians and criticized global Islamophobia, invoking the terror attack by a white nationalist that killed 51 people at a mosque in New Zealand in March. "This scourge can only be defeated by common will and efforts," he said. He added that Islamic nations could work together to put an end to the battles between Sunni and Shiite groups.

1450: In his own wide-ranging speech to the General Assembly, US President Donald Trump tapped into his long-standing insistence on border security, saying protecting national frontiers preserves human rights. "When you undermine border security, you are undermining human rights and human dignity," said Trump, whose harsh policies have seen detention facilities erected on the US's southern borders in which six children have died in the past year. He bashed "open-border activists" saying their "cruel and evil" advocacy for humane migration policies had empowered smuggling networks designed to circumvent the US's borders and allow refugees to make asylum claims.

Trump praised UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and promised a "magnificent new trade deal" after Brexit.

"Wise leaders always put the good of their own country first," Trump said. The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots."

The president assailed China, Iran and Venezuela, and praised his administration's economic measures against the countries; the Chinese and Iranian delegates watched stone-faced, and Venezuela's read a book.

In a lengthy closing statement to a speech that had already well exceeded its allotted 15 minutes, Trump told his fellow global leaders that "tyranny advances under many names and many theories, but it always comes down to the desire for domination."

1435: Brazil's nationalist president, Jair Bolsonaro, who has drawn heat for the wildfires raging in the Amazon, told the international community not to interfere when it came to the rainforest, which he called his country's sovereign territory.

"It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is the heritage of humankind, and a misconception confirmed by scientists to say that our Amazon forests are the lungs of the world," Bolsonaro said, drawing a stark contrast between his own views and those of global climate researchers. He then hit out at detractors, saying reporting the scientific consensus in the international media had "aroused our patriotic sentiments." Bolsonaro summarily contradicted all coverage: "The Amazon is not being devastated nor is it being consumed by fire as the media misleadingly says."

Brazilian dissidents took to social media to criticize their president.

1430: So far Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken.

In his state-of-the-planet address to the annual gathering of global leaders on Tuesday, Guterres said the world risked splitting into two polarities, with China and its allies on one side and the United States and countries within its economic orbit on the other.

The provocative statement came as world leaders convened at the UN General Assembly.

Guterres said the possibility of a global schism "may not yet be large, but it is real." He added that "we must do everything possible to avert the great fracture" and maintain a universal economy in a multipolar world.

The secretary-general also painted a grim picture of a deeply divided and anxious planet facing a climate crisis, "the alarming possibility" of a Gulf conflict, the spread of terrorism and rising global inequality.

Tuesday's lineup of speakers — beginning with Brazilian President Bolsonaro and continuing with counterparts who've also been criticized for strongman styles of governing: the US's Trump, Turkey's Erdogan, Egypt's Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi — has drawn the attention of global rights advocates.

At the UN General Assembly leaders plan to discuss climate change, regional conflicts and a potential dispute in the Middle East that could have an impact the entire planet.

Designed to promote a multilateral world, the United Nations has struggled in the face of increasing unilateralism by countries that favor going it alone.

