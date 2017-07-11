Equatorial Guinea's largest city Bata rocked by explosions

Equatorial Guinea's largest city and main economic hub Bata was hit by four explosions on Sunday, local eyewitnesses reported. The cause of the blasts remains unknown.

The state channel TVGE reported that there had been fatalities caused by the explosions and many people had been left injured.

The health department had told health workers to head to hospitals, EFE reported. TVGE said that the hospitals were being overwhelmed.

Phone lines and internet were reportedly down, but some people were able to share images of the destruction on social media.

Another user shared a video that they described as "images of the military barracks of Nkoantoma, Bata, epicenter of the explosion which rocked Bata this afternoon. Our sources don't know or can't record the number of victims. "The hospitals are full," they stammer between sobs."

A further video, shared on Twitter, showed smoke, fires and debris in another location.

An eyewitness in the city told the Spanish news agency EFE that there had been "a huge explosion, it opened all our windows … We saw a pillar of smoke and then suddenly there was a second explosion and then shortly after, another."

"We don't quite know what happened, but there are soldiers on the street and now we cannot make calls, only those with internet, which is almost nobody here, are connected over Whatsapp," the witness said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.