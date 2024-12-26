Rudrani Chhetri is a trans woman. As a teenager, she wanted to commit suicide due to social rejection. She now runs the “House of Dignity” which offers trans people help. Trans people are now recognized under Indian law but still face discrimination.

Equality achieved? Trans people in India

Garima Greh, or "House of Dignity" is a place of refuge for transgender people, funded by the Indian government. It was founded by Rudrani Chhetri. She has become a beacon of hope for the transgender community – but only after overcoming huge challenges herself. At the age of 18, she struggled with her identity and wanted to commit suicide. But she battled through the crises and went on to found the shelter in 2001 – so that the next generation would have an easier time than she did.

Since 2014, transgender people have been recognized under Indian law

A landmark ruling by India's Supreme Court in 2014 recognized transgender people as a third gender, affirming their right to equal opportunities. The ruling underlined the right of every human being to choose their gender. Since then, a number of progressive policies have been put in place. But for many, the fight for dignity continues. "In the past, I forced myself to accept a certain identity,” says Maiz, a trans man. “Now I’m free.”

Change is happening, but it’s a slow process

Maiz tells of the stigmatization they have faced and of leaving an abusive family situation at the age of 19. Maiz has been able to find a new home at Garima Greh and is now hoping to study law --- to be able to protect others who face similar struggles. Things are changing, even if it’s a slow process. South Delhi is now home to the largest queer and inclusive literary festival in South Asia, for example. It honors the voices, stories and creative expressions of people from the LGBTQ+ community. Then there’s a luxury hotel in New Delhi that consciously employs members of the LGBTQ+ community. Among them is Mohul Sharma, who identifies as a trans man and is an executive for diversity, inclusivity and equality at the hotel chain. He was bullied at school, but now Mohul says he has a workplace where he is treated like a normal person.

However more change is needed, starting in families, the education system and the whole of society – of which transgender people are a part.