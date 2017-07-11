Epstein-linked modeling agent found dead in jail cell

Jean-Luc Brunel, a modeling agent associated with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his cell on Saturday, according to the Paris prosecutor's office.

The 76-year-old was facing sexual harassment and rape charges and had been in pretrial detention for more than a year.

Prosecutors said Brunel was suspected of having raped, assaulted and harassed several minor and adult victims and having organized transport and hosting of young women for Epstein.

Brunel was discovered hanged in his cell in the Sante prison in Paris. An investigation has been opened into the cause of death.

Epstein died by suicide more than two years ago while in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

lo/wd (AP, AFP, dpa)