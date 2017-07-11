Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced

Ghislaine Maxwell, the 60-year-old British socialite and longtime associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, will be sentenced on Tuesday by a New York City judge. She faces a maximum sentence of 55 years after being convicted of child sex trafficking.

Maxwell was convicted in December on five charges related to recruiting and grooming four teenage girls to be part of Epstein's trafficking ring, though investigators believe the extent of her crimes to be far greater.

For decades, first as his girlfriend and then as his friend, Maxwell would help Epstein lure potential victims to the financier's many properties. Victims have said that Maxwell used her presence to lend an air of propriety when they were being invited to one of Epstein's estates.

Maxwell encouraged victims to have sexual encounters with Epstein or one of his wealthy friends, which allegedly included the UK's Prince Andrew. Former President Donald Trump also spent time with the financier.

Defense lawyers ask for leniency

Her trial was seen as a reckoning for Epstein's crimes, as the then-66-year-old killed himself in 2019 while awaiting his own case for child sex trafficking.

Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and was repeatedly denied bail.

Prosecutors last week called Maxwell's conduct "shockingly predatory" and said she deserved to spend at least 30 years behind bars, based on their interpretation of federal sentencing guidelines.

Maxwell's lawyers had earlier said in court papers that she should be sentenced to about five years, arguing that she was being scapegoated for Epstein's crimes and that she had already spent significant time in jail.

