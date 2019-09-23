 Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 23.09.2019

Environment

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

In this podcast mini-series, hosts Neil and Gabriel go dumpster-diving, fight mozzies or wonder about their carbon footprint. They take an open-minded approach-to environmental issues. A new episode is published weekly.

Listen to audio 31:55

On the Green Fence: Why do we waste so much food?

The idea: 

In this miniseries, two regular guys with no set environmental views — hosts Neil King and Gabriel Borrud — explore divisive issues through the lives of real people. Their inquisitive and entertaining adventures take them across Germany, talking with climate protesters and wolf psychologists, taking a shower with contaminated water or fighting mosquitoes.  

Equipped with a good dose of skepticism about the greenies, American Gabriel and British-German Neil bring their very personal views on their journeys into new terrain. 

The hosts: 

Podcast On The Green Fence Neil King und Gabriel Borrud

Gabriel Borrud was born in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, and after hanging up his golf clubs and dashed dreams of going pro, he attended Yale University. He studied philosphy and German and following graduation, he set off for the land of "Dichter und Denker". 

Gabe joined DW in 2008 and has worked as a reporter for radio and online ever since.

Neil King was born to British parents in southern Germany. He studied journalism and history in Heidelberg and Karlsruhe. Neil has worked as reporter and producer for DW for the past 12 years. He currently co-produces and hosts DW's weekly radio show, WorldLink.

Neil and Gabe have won international radio and podcast awards for their work. 

The QUIZ

DW Podcast | On the Green Fence by Gabriel Borrud and Neil King | with food from dumpster diving (DW)

Win a DW surprise in the weekly OTGF Quiz! 

What does Neil end up doing in a bid to cut down his family’s food waste?

a) He starts growing his own fruit and veg.

b) The family stop eating fast food

c) He will only drink tap water, no bottled sodas

Find our more from Neil and Gabe about their podcast adventures on instagram,   twitterand facebook. How do you like this podcast miniseries? Give feedback to Neil and Gabe and tell them what topics they should tackle in the future.

On the Green Fence: Why do we waste so much food?  

On the Green Fence: The chemical polluting German drinking water  

On the Green Fence: The Big Bad Wolf is back!  

On the Green Fence: Not having children to save the world  

On the Green Fence: Audio Trailer  

On the Green Fence - TV trailer  

