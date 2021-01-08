 Can yoga and meditation help us to connect with nature? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 08.01.2021

Environment

Can yoga and meditation help us to connect with nature?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to slow down, consume less, and reevaluate their lives. Could turning to ancient mind and bodywork traditions benefit the environment?

A woman performs a back bend in the branches of a tree

Seasoned yoga practitioners say there is power in the ability to embrace stillness and slowing down

If, this time last year, the world had been told it would spend much of the coming months in lockdown, few might have believed it. But that reality came, and it did so almost overnight, bringing with it a crashing end to the busy flow of life, which sees billions rushing from one appointment to the next without much time to think. Left to their own devices at home, people have had to find new ways to spend their time, and deal with anxiety and silence. 

While some have taken to endurance sports in tiny spaces or beendrawn to walk in nature or just breathe in fresh air, others have turned to practices like meditation, yoga, Tai Chi and shiatsu to calm their minds and decrease stress levels.

Seasoned practitioners believe these ancient mind and bodywork traditions offer an opportunity to better deal with crises such as the coronavirus pandemic. This doesn't only have a positive impact on our health and immune systems, but potentially on society and even the environment.

"These practices help to bring us into the present moment and help to connect us to the reality of the situation," said Jenny White, a British shiatsu practitioner who has been meditating for over two decades.

Creating an awareness, one breath at a time

Though White says that doesn't mean living in constant state of bliss and harmony. Rather, it allows people to acknowledge why they might be feeling scared, overwhelmed, stressed or lonely. It can also prevent them from running away from those emotions and looking for distraction in alcohol, Netflix, food or spending sprees.

A woman sitting cross-legged on the grass

Practices like meditation are not just about being in a constant state of bliss but can help people process difficult emotions

In short, White explains, traditions such as yoga and meditation help create an awareness of what is happening in our world and allow us to tackle difficult situations and our reactions to them.

"Our body response to big crisis situations, like climate change, and now the pandemic, is often to freeze, be numb and to run away," she said.

"The more we can connect with our body responses, the more we can tune into our own personal and collective responsibility to a crisis, whether it's the pandemic or climate change, without going into that trauma response."

Overcoming crises 

The coronavirus pandemic and climate change are two of the biggest issues facing humanity at this point in history. Whether it's the global quest for a COVID-19 vaccine or the world pulling together to slash greenhouse gas emissions, solutions to both require an effort from the international community.

This is where the ancient Indian concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam comes in. Rooted in yoga, it means the world is one family and has to act as such. And in times of crisis, collaboration becomes more essential than ever.

Watch video 01:48

Perfect for pandemics: 'Yoga at home'

"Yogis believe that all life is connected, that we are all one and should live in harmony with each other," said Alexander Bütow, who runs a yoga and meditation studio in Berlin.

"The problem is that many humans take themselves out of that and create divisions, groups, and start disconnecting — from themselves, from others, from the world around them. Once we stop this disconnect, we can overcome crises together."

'We are part of nature'

He, like others who practice regularly, sees meditation and yoga as a means to slowing down, emptying our minds  and calming our thoughts. And that, so the thinking goes, facilitates a connection not only to ourselves, but to the world around us.

"Every human being is intrinsically connected to every other human being and also to nature, animals, plants, everything on this planet. But you are often not aware of it because you are too busy with too many things. When that stops for a moment, when you calm down, you realize these connections," said A.G. Ramakrishnan, a professor for electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Science, who also researches in the fields of meditation and breathing exercises.

"The concept of yoga, for instance, is holistic. It teaches you that we can't live without others, we cannot live without animals, we cannot live without nature." Ramakrishnan continued.

Yet that, says Bütow, is not in keeping with the way we live.

"It has become a bad habit these days that we take ourselves out of nature. We are part of nature way more than we pretend to be. Nature is where we came from. But we have totally detached ourselves from that."

A group of people practicing yoga outdoors on a grassy hilltop

Yoga teaches that humans are fundamentally part of nature, reliant on the abundance of plants and animals they share the planet with

He says breathing exercises can help us reconnect, because through our breath we are in constant contact with the outside world.

"We just have to remember this connection, which will help us to see ourselves as part of nature."

Slowing down to help the planet

For many, the pandemic has also brought our mortality into sharp relief. It has served as a reminder that life as we know it is susceptible to massive disruption.

In restricting what we can do, where we can go and how we can keep ourselves occupied, it has also made our worlds smaller, forced us not only to slow down, but in many cases to take a genuine pause. And that, says Jenny White, can reap rewards.

"Once you give yourself that time to pause and breathe, you will become kinder and softer and more understanding when it comes to your own shortcomings and difficulties. And this will make you more compassionate and understanding when it comes to other people and their needs and ultimately also our planet's needs." 

  • A man holding an octopus

    9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

    My Octopus Teacher (2020)

    No person has ever gotten as close and intimate with a wild octopus as South African filmmaker Craig Foster, who decided to head out to an underwater kelp forest in the Atlantic Ocean every day for an entire year to capture the life of the mesmerizing creature. An unusual, touching friendship develops that will likely change the way you see your relationship to animals and the planet.

  • David Attenborough

    9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

    Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet (2020)

    David Attenborough is the godfather of environmental docs. In his 94 years, the Briton has visited every corner of the world, documenting nature in all its variety and wonder. His latest film is a witness statement, in which he reflects upon the devastating changes he's seen in his lifetime. He also gives a vision of the future in which we work with nature, rather than against it.

  • James Balog

    9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

    The Human Element (2018)

    This doc follows environmental photographer James Balog (pictured) on his quest to portray Americans on the frontlines of climate change whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the collision between people and nature. Balog captures how the four elements of earth, water, air and fire are being transformed by a fifth element — the human element — and what that means for our future.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio (left) and two men in Before the Flood

    9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

    Before the Flood (2016)

    In this doc, actor Leonardo DiCaprio teams up with National Geographic to travel the globe and witness the effects of global warming that are already visible, such as rising sea levels and deforestation. Featuring prominent figures such as Barack Obama, Ban Ki-moon, Pope Francis and Elon Musk, the doc offers solutions for a sustainable future and shows how we can challenge climate change deniers.

  • Film poster of Tomorrow

    9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

    Tomorrow (2015)

    Need an optimistic view on how to tackle the climate crisis? Then this upbeat French doc seeking out creative alternatives to our current form of agriculture, energy supply and waste management is for you. It introduces everyday sustainability innovators from across the world, such as urban gardeners and renewable energy enthusiasts, to inspire the rest of us to make local changes.

  • A man holding a shark fin

    9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

    Racing Extinction (2015)

    In this film by Oscar-winning director Louie Psihoyos, a team of activists expose the illegal trade of endangered species and document the global extinction crisis, which could result in the loss of half of all species. By using covert tactics and state-of-the-art technology, they take you to places where no one can go, uncover secrets and show you images you have never seen before.

  • A family of mountain gorillas

    9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

    Virunga (2014)

    Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo is one of the only places in the world where you can still find wild mountain gorillas. But the park and its inhabitants are under attack from poachers, armed militias and companies wanting to exploit natural resources. This gripping doc follows a group of people trying to preserve the park and protect these magnificent great apes.

  • Film poster of Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret

    9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

    Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret (2014)

    This crowdfunded documentary explores the impact of animal agriculture on the environment and investigates why the world's leading environmental organizations are too afraid to talk about it. The film has caused controversy by suggesting that animal agriculture is the primary source of environmental destruction and the main emitter of greenhouse gases, rather than fossil fuels.

  • Joshua Jackson swimming in the ocean

    9 environment docs to watch during the coronavirus lockdown

    Years of Living Dangerously (2014)

    In this Emmy-winning documentary series, celebrity correspondents travel the world to interview experts and scientists on the climate crisis and its effects. But rather than focusing on its star power, the two-season series also shines a spotlight on ordinary people affected by the climate crisis and shows how we can save our world for future generations.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


