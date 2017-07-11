Environment agency gives Germans top green marks

Most people living in Germany want politicians to do more to protect the environment, and many are willing to change their consumption habits accordingly, a study released on Friday has shown.

The study, titled "Environmental Awareness in Germany 2020" and commissioned by the German Environment Agency (UBA), surveyed 2,115 German residents aged 14 and over in November and December 2020.

What did the study show?

A large majority of participants in the study voiced support for measures to protect the environment and the climate.

This support was particularly strong with regard to food and agriculture: 92% were in favor of giving greater support to environmentally friendly methods of farming, with 93% backing a reduction in the use of pesticides and 86% a reduction in the use of artificial fertilizers.

Eighty-six percent wanted to see agricultural subsidies dependent on ecological criteria.

Many of those asked (67%) were also ready to eat less meat in the future and wanted business and school canteens to offer vegetarian options.

A majority was also willing to accept restrictions on their own behavior, with 64% in favor of a universal speed limit on German highways, 60% determined to buy energy-efficient appliances and 74% ready to "consume less in general." In the realm of mobility, 84% were in favor of more and better bike paths and 89% for improvements to public transport, including more stops and more frequent service.

UBA President Dirk Messner told newspapers of the Funke media group that 61% of respondents at least partly renounced plane travel, while 18% could imagine doing so.

Economic barrier to environmentally friendly behavior

Messner also said there were limits to the changes people were prepared to accept.

"People do not want climate protection at any price," Messner said. "If the ecological transformation of the economy leads to job losses, 50% would prefer job security." He said that, for political measures were to be accepted, it is important that "the social dimension is kept in mind — and put on a par with the environmental and climate considerations."

Messner said people were "more and more annoyed" by prescriptions on how to live. Four years ago, 37% had said they did not want to be told what to do environmentally, a figure that rose to 52% in the most recent survey, he added.

"Wagging a moral finger doesn't work," he said, adding that it was better to simply improve public transport, build new bike paths or reduce the amount of meat offered in canteens.

The study also showed, however, that the willingness to do more to protect the environment and the climate did not always lead to the relevant behavior patterns. It said that lack of time and money or strains at home or work, as well as deficient infrastructure, all caused people not to act on their principles.

"We have to look carefully at the barriers that exist for citizens. Politicians must make it easier for people to live sustainably and adapt their everyday routines," Messner said.

