 Entire Tenerife island hit by blackout | News | DW | 30.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Entire Tenerife island hit by blackout

Almost 1 million people were left without power in the major tourist destination. The island was already hit earlier this month by the collapse of British travel firm Thomas Cook.

Santa Cruz de Tenerife from above

Tenerife, part of Spain's Canary Islands, was hit by a major blackout on Sunday, leaving nearly 1 million people without power.

The entire Atlantic island was affected by the power outage for several hours.

Emergency generators kept vital services such as hospitals operational, until workers were able to restore about 65% of the island's power.

Emergency services responded to more than 700 incidents during the outage, mostly people trapped in elevators, alarms that were triggered and doors that had to be forced open.

Trams stopped, traffic lights off

Patricia Hernandez, the mayor of Tenerife's capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, told Cadena SER that authorities were investigating the cause of the outage.

The power cut also halted the island's tram system and traffic lights. Both airports on the island reported no interruption to services.

The island, off the northwestern coast of Africa, is a major tourist destination that has already been affected by the collapse of British travel firm Thomas Cook ahead of its winter season. A reported 25% of the region's tourists came from the tour operator.

Watch video 04:38

Euromaxx City: Santa Cruz

aw/cmk (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German woman and son found dead in cave on Spain's Tenerife

A 5-year-old German boy led police to the bodies of his mother and brother, saying that his father attacked them in a cave on the island. Spain's prime minister has decried the act of "gender-based violence." (25.04.2019)  

Giant waves hit tourist island Tenerife

Heavy storms with giant waves of up to six metres in height caused devastation at the weekend on the Canary Islands, which are so popular with holidaymakers. (19.11.2018)  

Trapped tourists rescued from Mount Teide

Dozens of tourists were evacuated by helicopter Thursday from shelters at the top of a volcano on Spain's Tenerife island where they spent the night after being plucked from two cable cars that stopped mid-air. (17.03.2017)  

Central America suffers massive power outage

Honduras has been the worst affected with Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala also partly without electricity. The blackout was caused by a failure in the connection network. (17.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Euromaxx City: Santa Cruz  

Related content

Alexander von Humboldt, Aime Bonpland, Ejido von Quito, Vue du Cajambe, Ecuador, Cayambe, 1801

How Alexander von Humboldt put South America on the map 12.07.2019

After an unprecedented five-year tour of South America, Mexico and Cuba, Humboldt returned to Europe a hero. Not only was he honored for surviving such an expedition, he freely shared all of his newly acquired knowledge.

Bildkombo Deutscher Buchpreis 2018 Shortlist

German Book Prize announces 2018 shortlist 11.09.2018

Historical fiction takes the spotlight in the six titles selected out of 165 entries this year. Here are the books vying for the top prize.

Spanien Die geheimen Gefängnisse für Flüchtlinge

Spanish migrant detention centers 'worse than prisons' 09.12.2017

Migrants who arrive in Spain from Africa often face detention in a Center for the Internment of Foreigners (CIE), where their fundamental human rights are not always respected. Santiago Saez reports from Madrid.

Advertisement