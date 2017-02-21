 Enter to win: Discover Rothenburg ob der Tauber and win a smartphone | DW Travel | DW | 28.10.2020

Travel

Enter to win: Discover Rothenburg ob der Tauber and win a smartphone

Discover Germany, Europe and the world on our YouTube channel DW Travel! Check out our latest video with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and find the answer to our lottery question!

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee (Dhruv Rathee)

Are you looking for inspiration on worthwhile travel destinations? Then take a look at our YouTube channel DW Travel. From Berchtesgaden to Berlin, from Accra to San Francisco - we'll show you highlights and insider tips!

Influencer Dhruv Rathee

Dhruv Rathee in Rothenburg ob der Tauber

And now: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee takes you on a discovery tour through Rothenburg ob der Tauber. Follow him through the romantic small town in Bavaria and find out which museum he visits with his girlfriend. Send us your answer here by November 15, 2020:

Which museum do Dhruv Rathee and his girlfriend visit in Rothenburg ob der Tauber?

We are raffling off a Huawei P Smart Z with selfie stick, PopSocket and lens, and all participants have a chance to win. With these you can film your future trips perfectly!

DW Travel Redaktion | Gewinnspiel (Jeanette Fuchs/DW)

Win a smartphone with accessories!

YouTube is not your thing? You can also find out about many exciting travel destinations on these DW channels: Instagram, Facebook, Online

