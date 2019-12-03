Ensuring food security and seed diversity in Mexico's farming

Project aim: The non-governmental organization Desarrollo Alternativo e Investigacion (DAI) is raising awareness of the value of biodiversity in agriculture. Workshops and sharing of social media best practices have helped boost the organization's ability to promote local campaigns.

Project implementation: In 2017 the DAI organization received the "Farming for Biodiversity" award, funded by theInternational Climate Initiative (IKI). The result is, among other things, a cookbook created by local women in Chiapas, Mexico.

Project duration: Finishes December 2019.

Project partner: Implementation partner Rare andIFOAM - Organics International

Food such as maize and beans have long been mealtime staples in Mexico, integral to both local cuisine and culture.

Yet today many varieties of traditional crops around the world are replaced by those with higher, more profitable yields. Local non-governmental organization DAI is trying to raise awareness about the importance of crop diversity in agriculture and its role in food security. The project supports smallholder farmers in planting a greater array of seeds, learning new soil management techniques and returning to neglected indigenous crops. The hope is that this will increase both food security and local incomes.

As part of their mission, DAI works in the small village of Cardenas in Chiapas, one of the poorest states in the country. With support from the project, local women have created their own cookbook which includes family recipes and promotes indigenous cultivation methods and ingredients. Not only is the project raising awareness of sustainable agriculture, it is also trying to increase the self-confidence of its participants and revive pride in local food culture and its history.

A film by Katja Döhne