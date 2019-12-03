 Ensuring food security and seed diversity in Mexico′s farming | Global Ideas | DW | 24.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Ensuring food security and seed diversity in Mexico's farming

Crop diversity is crucial for sustainable agriculture. In Mexico, an NGO is raising awareness of the issue by encouraging traditional farming methods and reviving neglected local recipes through a new cookbook.

Watch video 07:03

Mexico: Cooking the way grandmother did

Project aim: The non-governmental organization Desarrollo Alternativo e Investigacion (DAI) is raising awareness of the value of biodiversity in agriculture. Workshops and sharing of social media best practices have helped boost the organization's ability to promote local campaigns.

Project implementation: In 2017 the DAI organization received the "Farming for Biodiversity" award, funded by theInternational Climate Initiative (IKI). The result is, among other things, a cookbook created by local women in Chiapas, Mexico.

Project duration: Finishes December 2019.

Project partner:  Implementation partner Rare  andIFOAM - Organics International

Food such as maize and beans have long been mealtime staples in Mexico, integral to both local cuisine and culture.

Yet today many varieties of traditional crops around the world are replaced by those with higher, more profitable yields. Local non-governmental organization DAI is trying to raise awareness about the importance of crop diversity in agriculture and its role in food security. The project supports smallholder farmers in planting a greater array of seeds, learning new soil management techniques and returning to neglected indigenous crops. The hope is that this will increase both food security and local incomes.

As part of their mission, DAI works in the small village of Cardenas in Chiapas, one of the poorest states in the country. With support from the project, local women have created their own cookbook  which includes family recipes and promotes indigenous cultivation methods and ingredients. Not only is the project raising awareness of sustainable agriculture, it is also trying to increase the self-confidence of its participants and revive pride in local food culture and its history.

A film by Katja Döhne

WWW links

https://rare.org/?fbclid=IwAR3nTalTreBpG05Iu_O6TGVZmtSbmpugHqlFhOD0qmz1EEe8QGYuK3ejoU8

https://www.international-climate-initiative.com/de/infothek/publikationen/publikation/article/indigenes_kochbuch_mit_traditionellen_mexikanischen_gerichten/?iki_lang=de&cHash=24c55b0c3827b0995cd03f17939bde9c

https://www.international-climate-initiative.com/en/nc/details/project/farming-for-biodiversity-16_IV_071-511/?iki_lang=en&cHash=cfbb82fbce71de87d46f8586bde3bc52

https://www.ifoam.bio/

Audios and videos on the topic

Mexico: Cooking the way grandmother did  

Related content

Mali | Abdoulaye Coulibaly, Bürgermeister von Fana

Mali mayors take climate classes to fend off desertification 03.12.2019

As Mali gets hotter and drier, local mayors and lawmakers are learning how they can teach others how to adapt to climate change.

Ruanda Dörfer passen sich Klimawandel im Nordwesten an

Rwanda: Green village helps farmers adapt to flooding 29.10.2019

Rwanda's hillside farming communities are increasingly vulnerable to flooding. For some whose livelihoods were washed away, a green village offers hope.

DW Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 05.10.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how a new app is helping to find abandoned and fertile fields for farmers in Ivory Coast and learn how to turn coconut waste into charcoal in Kenya.

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  