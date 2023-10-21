England football World Cup winner Bobby Charlton dies

Former England and Manchester United football player Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, his family and former soccer club said on Saturday.

A gifted attacking midfielder with a formidable shot, Charlton was the leading scorer for both United and England for more than 40 years.

A statement from Charlton's family, released by the club, said he died surrounded by his family.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world," said the club.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game."

Catalogue of achievement

Charlton made 758 appearances for United between 1956 and 1973. He played alongside club legends George Best and Denis Law in the "Trinity" that led United to clinch the 1968 European Cup.

Before that, he had already made football history by helping England win the World Cup on home soil against West Germany in 1966.

He is one of only nine players to have won the FIFA World Cup, the European Cup/ Champions League, and the Ballon d'Or.

His great achievements came after he survived the 1958 Munich Air Disaster at the age of 20, a day that left its permanent mark on him. The accident came after he scored twice in a 3-3 draw at Red Star Belgrade in the European Cup quarter-final. On the return home, United’s plane crashed at a snowy Munich airport, killing 23 people, including eight of Charlton's teammates.

"He played as if every game was for his fallen colleagues, recovering from his injuries to reach the pinnacle for both club and country," the Manchester United website said.

After a period as a coach, he returned to United in 1984 as a director and remained a regular presence at Old Trafford for decades. He was knighted for his contribution to the game in 1994, and stand at the club was named in his honor in 2016.

