England football World Cup winner Bobby Charlton dies

Former England and Manchester United football player Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, his family and former soccer club said on Saturday.

A gifted attacking midfielder with a ferocious shot, Charlton was the leading scorer for both United and England for more than 40 years.

Part of a winning trinity

A statement from Charlton's family, released by the club, said he died surrounded by his family.

Charlton made 758 appearances for United between 1956 and 1973. He played alongside club legends George Best and Denis Law in the "Trinity" that led United to clinch the 1968 European Cup.

Before that, he had already made football history by helping England win the World Cup on home soil against West Germany in 1966.

His great achievements came after he survived the Munich Air Disaster at the age of 20, a day that left its permanent mark on him.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world," said the club.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game."

After several decades as top scorer for both club and country, he eventually lost that record to his eventual successor as England and United captain, Wayne Rooney.

