Energy prices put German industry in peril

Few sectors are as energy-dependent as the aluminum industry. Rising electricity costs are already leading to production cuts.
In Germany, gas prices are going through the roof, and consumers are getting very worried. Policymakers have different ideas on the right response.
For some time, the Green economy minister has been Germany’s most popular politician, outshining Chancellor Olaf Scholz in times of dramatic gas and electricity price hikes. But now the tide is turning.
On the second day of his visit to the Gulf region, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has discussed LNG supplies in Abu Dhabi. Germany is looking to replace Russian gas with a myriad of different gas suppliers.
As European countries turn to energy suppliers in Southeast Asia, driving up global prices, there are concerns that other developing countries are being forced to spend more on increasingly expensive LNG or coal.
