 Energy prices put German industry in peril | Made in Germany | DW | 27.09.2022

Made in Germany

Energy prices put German industry in peril

Few sectors are as energy-dependent as the aluminum industry. Rising electricity costs are already leading to production cuts.

Energy-intensive aluminum smelters have been forced to shutter operations or cut output.

Rising energy costs threaten German aluminum industry 23.09.2022

Der neue Photovoltaik-Park des Unternehmens Enerparc wird offiziell in Betrieb genommen. (Aufnahme mit einer Drohne). Die Unternehmen Enerparc und die Deutschen Bahn haben einen Stromliefervertrag über jährlich 80 Gigawattstunden abgeschlossen. Der Solar-Park auf einer Fläche von rund 91 Hektar soll in den nächsten 30 Jahren Strom für die Bahn liefern. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Why Germany's electricity grid rejects the gift of summer 08.08.2022

A coal-burning power plant steams in Gelsenkirchen, Germany while the 23rd UN Conference of the Parties (COP) climate talks end in Bonn, Germany, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) |

Energy crisis: Are Germany's climate goals in danger? 27.07.2022

27.05.2022 , Berlin - Robert Habeck (r, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz, und John Kerry, Sondergesandter des US-Präsidenten für Klima, geben sich beim Treffen der G7-Minister für Klima, Energie und Umwelt nach der Unterzeichnung einer Absichtserklärung zur Gründung einer deutsch-amerikanischen Klima- und Energiepartnerschaft zwischen den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika und Deutschland die Hand. Die Fachminister haben sich im Rahmen der deutschen G7 Präsidentschaft auf dem EUREF-Campus in Berlin-Schöneberg getroffen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

G7 ministers look to renewable energy 27.05.2022

Read also

Eine Frau dreht am Thermostat einer Heizung. Sie sitzt im Wollpulli auf der Couch, er im T-Shirt. Sie dreht die Heizung auf, er runter. Was klingt wie ein Klischee, kann die Wissenschaft nur bestätigen. (zu dpa «Krieg um das Thermometer: Gewinnen die Männer oder die Frauen?») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Gas crisis: Why Germans fear a cold winter 24.09.2022

In Germany, gas prices are going through the roof, and consumers are getting very worried. Policymakers have different ideas on the right response.

19.09.2022+++ Robert Habeck (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Klimaschutz, und Manuela Schwesig (SPD), die Ministerpräsidentin von Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, besichtigen am Energiestandort Lubmin, auf dem Gelände der Firma Gascade Gastransport GmbH, einen geplanten Einspeisepunkt. Im Industriehafen soll Flüssiggas angelandet werden und über das Gelände der Firma Gascade Gastransport GmbH in die Übernahmestation der Ferngasleitung OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung) und NEL (Nordeuropäischen Erdgasleitung) geleitet. Bis zum Lieferstopp vor mehr als zwei Wochen kam hier russisches Erdgas über die Ostsee-Pipeline Nord Stream 1 an. Auch die nie in Betrieb genommene Leitung Nord Stream 2 endet hier. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's energy crisis: Economy Minister Robert Habeck under pressure 27.09.2022

For some time, the Green economy minister has been Germany’s most popular politician, outshining Chancellor Olaf Scholz in times of dramatic gas and electricity price hikes. But now the tide is turning.

24.09.2022, Saudi-Arabien, Dschidda: Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) wird auf dem Flughafen von Abu Dhabi von der Ministerin für Klimawandel und Umwelt der Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, empfangen. Nach Saudi-Arabien besucht der Kanzler die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate und Katar. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's Olaf Scholz welcomes energy security deal in UAE 25.09.2022

On the second day of his visit to the Gulf region, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has discussed LNG supplies in Abu Dhabi. Germany is looking to replace Russian gas with a myriad of different gas suppliers.

12.11.21*** Coal barges are pictured as they queue to be pull along Mahakam river in Samarinda, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

How the EU's new energy plans impact Southeast Asia 27.09.2022

As European countries turn to energy suppliers in Southeast Asia, driving up global prices, there are concerns that other developing countries are being forced to spend more on increasingly expensive LNG or coal.