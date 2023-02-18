  1. Skip to content
CrimeNigeria

#EndSARS - Protesting police brutality in Nigeria

12 hours ago

Nigeria, 2020. Tens of thousands of people are joining protests against brutal police violence. But the fight to abolish the country’s dangerous and corrupt Special Action Service (SARS) ends in bloodshed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nhe8

In 2020, the #EndSARS movement mobilizes young people in various Nigerian cities to take to the streets in protest. Peacefully, yet unflinchingly, they make their frustrations known. Their goal: the abolition of SARS - a special police unit that, officially at least, exists to combat theft. However, SARS‘ abuse of power and brutality is well-known. On 20 October, the army opens fire on peaceful demonstrators at the Lekki toll booth in Lagos State. The brutal crackdown is documented live on social media. This film gives voice to Nigerians who refuse to give up the fight against SARS. Some of those interviewed witnessed the Lekki Massacre first-hand.

