Nigeria I Proteste gegen Polizei
Image: Sunday Alamba/AP/picture alliance
Conflicts
Nigeria

Protesting Police Brutality in Nigeria

46 minutes ago

Nigeria, 2020. Tens of thousands of people are joining protests against brutal police violence. But the fight to abolish the country’s dangerous and corrupt Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) ends in bloodshed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LiUE
Nigeria Lagos | Proteste gegen Polizeigewalt
Image: Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP

In 2020, the #EndSARS movement mobilizes young people in various Nigerian cities to take to the streets in protest. Peacefully, yet unflinchingly, they make their frustrations known. Their goal: the abolition of SARS - a special police unit that, officially at least, exists to combat theft. However, SARS‘ abuse of power and brutality is well-known.
 

Sendung Dokumentation
Image: Journeyman

On 20 October, the army opens fire on peaceful demonstrators at the Lekki toll booth in Lagos State. The brutal crackdown is documented live on social media. 
This film gives voice to Nigerians who refuse to give up the fight against SARS. Some of those interviewed witnessed the Lekki Massacre first-hand.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 17.02.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 17.02.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 17.02.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 18.02.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 19.02.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 20.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 20.02.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

 

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link to the 2023 Munich Security Conference

Zelenskyy, Scholz and Macron open Munich Security Conference

Politics40 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Go to homepage