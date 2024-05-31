Endgame for Europe - The European Union at a Crossroads

Is Europe facing a shift to the right? Pollsters predict that radical right-wing parties could win votes in the upcoming European elections, and gain strength within the EU Parliament.

However, Europe’s radical right is already influencingEU policy.

What consequences would a shift to the right have for the EU? This documentary accompanies Members of the European Parliament, while analyzing the political shifts that have taken place under Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Image: BR

For example: EU Commission President and radical right-wing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni profess to different political agendas. Yet, friendly embraces and amicable conversations are indeed suggestive of a world where an ability to get along with each other might prove mutually advantageous - something almost symbolic of the EU itself.

"Endgame for Europe - The European Union at the Crossroads” takes a close look at the battle being waged between pro-European forces and their radical right-wing opponents over the direction the EU will take in coming years. Bones of contention include topics like migration, climate change and the distribution of power within the European Union itself.

Members of the European Parliament at work. Image: Telepool

A look at von der Leyen's tenure to date (2019-2024) shows the extent to which the struggle for compromise has shifted political positions. When it comes to migration, many EU measures are now in line with the demands of the radical right. The EU’s climate policy, known as the Green Deal, is in danger of failing. But many questions remain unanswered: Will the current veto right of individual member nations be reformed in favor of a majority principle? Will the EU remain capable of action? Might the EU gain in power? Or lose?

The documentary seeks answers to difficult questions. How much compromise can Europe tolerate? And where do European politicians draw the line?



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

TUE 04.06.2024 – 01:15 UTC

TUE 04.06.2024 – 04:15 UTC

TUE 04.06.2024 – 18:15 UTC

WED 05.06.2024 – 09:15 UTC

WED 05.06.2024 – 15:15 UTC

WED 05.06.2024 – 21:15 UTC

THU 06.06.2024 – 12:15 UTC

SAT 08.06.2024 – 08:15 UTC

SUN 09.06.2024 – 13:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4