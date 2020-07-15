 Sydney′s endangered seahorses find refuge in underwater hotels | Global Ideas | DW | 15.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Sydney's endangered seahorses find refuge in underwater hotels

Researchers in Australia are building ocean love shacks to boost numbers of the endangered White's seahorse. Pollution, construction, storms and illegal trade are threatening the tiny pipefish.

Das Seepferdchen von Sydney vor dem Aussterben bedroht (Sea Life Sydney Aquarium)

It can grow to a maximum of 16 centimeters, change color depending on mood and habitat, and, like all seahorses, the White's seahorse male gestates its young. But this tiny snouted fish is under threat.  

White's seahorse, also called the Sydney seahorse, is native to the Pacific waters off Australia's east coast. In recent years, populations have decreased drastically. It and the South African Knysna seahorse are the only two out of around 50 seahorse species to be listed as endangered.  

Read moreHow to get from Europe to Australia without flying 

A wild storm season from 2010 to 2013 left the Sydney seahorses' habitat in tatters, wiping out 90% of the population in the area. Several large storms shifted huge volumes of sand, smothering the soft corals, sponges and seagrass they call home.   

Read moreSo cute, so bizarre: Seahorses 

That's why researchers in Sydney Harbour have built special seahorse hotels to help restore their habitat and encourage would-be White's seahorse dads to fall pregnant.  

Robbie McCracken in front of the seahorse hotel

Aquarist Robbie McCracken hopes seahorse hotels could help the fish recover

"There are two things that we're trying to gain from this project," said Robbie McCracken, an aquarist at Sydney Sea Life Aquarium, who's working with researchers from University of Technology Sydney and the New South Wales DPI Fisheries on the program.  

"Number one is that we can breed these animals in an aquarium to release them into the wild. And number two is that the seahorse hotels provide a suitable environment for them to live on." 

Read moreAn appetite for dried seahorse in China could spell the marine animal's demise

Building an ocean seahorse destination 

Seahorses are found in tropical and temperate coastal water worldwide, but are most abundant around Australia, China and the Philippines.  

Trade in the tiny creatures is strictly regulated because of their use in traditional medicine, aquariums and their sale as dried curios. But because they are poor swimmers and cannot easily move elsewhere, habitat loss is a particular threat for these curious animals.  

Seahorses wrap their tails around seagrass and corals to avoid being carried away on currents. They use the habitat to spawn and hide from predators such as crabs, while also feeding on riches of plankton and small crustaceans living in the reef.  

Seahorse hotel structure underwater near Sydney

Seahorses usually make a home in coral reefs, but the wire hotels give them similar protection from predators and currents

Where corals aren't available, scientists found seahorses taking up residence in fishing nets and old crab traps abandoned at the bottom of the ocean.  

Read moreDominican Republic: Saving coral reefs from tourism, climate change and overfishing 

This inspired the Sydney team to increase available habitat in the famous Australian harbor by building cages of net and steel. Over time, algae, sponges and corals colonize the structures, creating a safe, welcoming environment for the seahorses, say the researchers. The hotel frame will eventually corrode, leaving behind the coral mounds that have grown around them.  

The researchers trialed the first hotels in 2018. Within two months, seahorses had begun to move in and soon a few males fell pregnant. Knowing that the hotels were a hit, the next step was to boost seahorse numbers.  

In 2019, the team caught eight pairs of White's seahorses — the creatures are monogamous and, so, mate with one partner for life. The babies were born in September and October of last year.  

"We were able to watch them court with each other, and mate with each other, and then we were able to watch the dads deliver," said McCracken, "so, it was always quite exciting."  

Mixing with the locals  

Baby seahorse mortality is high in the wild because they are easily caught, so those bred in the protected environment of the aquarium weren't ready to be released into the wild until early May. 

Seahorse nursery in Sydney, Australia

Researchers breed the seahorses successfully in nurseries to later release into the seahorse hotels

Seahorse swimming in ocean near Sydney

Seahorses are particularly abundant in the coastal waters around Australia, China and the Philippines. 

The team released 90 new arrivals into Sydney Harbour, placing some directly into the purpose-built hotels, and others onto a net that wild seahorses had already settled on.  

Read moreAustralia: Aboriginal protesters defend ancient forest against logging 

Before setting them free, the researchers marked each young seahorse with a fluorescent tag with unique IDs inserted just beneath the skin to track how they get on in the different environments.  

"The most exciting part was being able to put these animals into the wild and then go back a month later and still see them surviving and growing," said McCracken.  

The seahorses will be old enough to mate and reproduce around October or November 2020. And researchers hope that by then, they will be able to breed with the wild population.  

Building a global seahorse hotel chain  

A baby White's seahorse

Easy prey in the wild: baby seahorses

With seahorses everywhere facing the loss of their coral reef homes, similar projects have sprung up in places like Greece and South Africa, home to the world's most endangered seahorse, the Knysna seahorse.  

"The endangered South African seahorse is benefiting from something quite similar, even though it wasn't intentional," said Peter Teske, professor at the Department of Zoology, University of Johannesburg.  

Read more:  Europe's seas to lose almost a third of life due to climate change: report

In the South African case, seahorses have bedded down in "Reno mattresses" — wire cages filled with rocks — that were used to build a new marina. Researchers from NGO Knysna Basin Project found the structures acted as a refuge for the animals.  

While Teske describes the seahorse hotels as "a positive news story" and a great way to create public awareness of conservation, he added that establishing artificial habitats in some areas will only prevent the extinction of local populations. 

"For a complete recovery, it is necessary to give the natural habitat a chance to regenerate," said the seahorse expert.  

Watch video 04:09

Saving Africa's endangered seahorses

Underwater mascot 

In Australia, the researchers hope the project could provide an opportunity to raise awareness not only of the plight of the Sydney seahorses but the other animals with which it shares its ocean habitat.  

The waters around Sydney and the east coast are rich in biodiversity and include several threatened species like the weedy seadragon ⁠— a relative of the seahorse ⁠— and the grey nurse shark. Like the seahorse, they're also under pressure from pollution, ocean traffic and habitat loss through storms and coastal construction.  

"It's a good thing to get people's support and interest. The seahorses are a useful vehicle to get people concerned if the harbor is in trouble," said David Booth, professor of marine ecology at the University of Technology Sydney who is also working on the project.  

The hotels have become an attraction for divers hoping to catch a glimpse of these small but near mythical creatures.  

"Everyone loves seahorses," added Booth, "they are so popular."  

  • Vom Aussterben bedroht - Dorniges Seepferdchen (Seahorse Foundation )

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Coronavirus sanctuary: Spiny seahorse

    Only two living spiny seahorses have been sighted since 2015 in prime breeding waters on southern England's Dorset coast. But a remarkable recovery is underway thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown, with 16 seahorses recently observed during a single dive by the Seahorse Trust. "When humans leave nature alone it has a chance to recover, and indeed thrive," Trust founder Neil Garrick-Maidment told DW.

  • A mussle slightly opened underwater

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Mass mortality: Fan Mussel

    This marine mollusc entered the Red List as Critically Endangered in December. A newly discovered pathogen is causing dramatic declines in the population throughout the Mediterranean Sea, where the mollusc is endemic. The IUCN says that 80 to 100% of Fan Mussels affected by the pathogen have died, which "amounts to a mass mortality event."

  • A Tana River Red Colobus sits in a tree and gapes into the distances

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Receding habitat: Tana River Red Colobus

    The Kenyan primate species is now Critically Endangered due to dramatic forest habitat loss caused by flooding, agriculture, fire, selective logging and wood collection. One of the world's 25 most threatened primates, its remaining forests are small and have a precarious future. Hunting is also helping to drive red colobus numbers down.

  • A rhino stands behind tall grass

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Cautious hope: African Black Rhino

    Africa's Black Rhino population has grown at an annual rate of 2.5% between 2012 and 2018, from an estimated 4,845 to 5,630 animals in the wild. Though the Black Rhino remains Critically Endangered, the slow recovery is "a powerful reminder...that conservation works," said Grethel Aguilar, IUCN Acting Director General. But poaching and illegal trade could still undo the hard work, he warned.

  • Freshwater catfish

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Climate victim: Australia's freshwater fish

    A Red List update reveals that 37% of Australia’s freshwater fish species are threatened with extinction. Nearly 60% are directly impacted by the climate crisis, the fish struggling to survive ongoing extreme droughts linked to record low rainfall and historical high temperatures. Invasive introduced species are also colonizing fresh water habitats due to shifting water temperatures and flows.

  • Guam Rail

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Fighting back: Guam Rail

    The flightless Guam Rail is, after the California Condor, the second bird in history to recover after being declared extinct in the Wild. Native to the Pacific island of Guam, it was wiped out by the Brown Tree Snake after it was introduced in the mid-1940s. Still Critically Endangered, a 35-year captive breeding programme helped establish a Guam Rail population on the neighbouring Cocos Island.

  • A Giant Pseudoscorpion

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Feral predators: Giant Pseudoscorpion

    The world's largest pseudoscorpion has entered the Red List as critically endangered. Reaching 1.5 cm, the oversized mini-beast with scorpion heritage lives exclusively on a 5-hectare islet off the arid Ascension Island located in the Atlantic between Africa and Brazil. The Giant Pseudoscorpion is losing habitat to introduced "predatory invertebrates" such as the American Cockroach.

  • Two rabbits cuddle

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Newly endangered: European Rabbit

    While European Rabbits have been widely introduced across the Continent, the species has moved from near threatened to endangered across its original habitat in Spain, Portugal and southern France. Key prey to the endangered Iberian Lynx and the vulnerable Spanish Imperial Eagle, a new outbreak of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease is responsible for an estimated 70% population decline.

  • Rainbow Eucalyptus (CC BY-SA 2.0-Thomas Caldwell )

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Plant extinction: Eucalypt

    While 812 of 826 eucalypt tree species occur only in Australia, an unprecedented worldwide assessment of the genus tree was included in the latest Red List update. Near 25% of the species that covers much of the Australian continent are threatened with extinction, due largely to habitat loss. These include the Vulnerable Eucalyptus moluccana, the sole food source of the declining Koala.

  • This 1925 photo shows a hunter with the now extinct Tasmanian tiger

    Some hope for recovery as extinction Red List grows

    Sixth extinction: Vertebrates in rapid decline

    Since the Tasmanian tiger was hunted to extinction a century ago, around 500 vertebrates have been lost for ever. According to a research team including Paul Ehrlich — who in 2015 confirmed a human-induced sixth extinction was underway — 515 vertebrates now have fewer than 1,000 individuals, and could be extinct within 20 years. Climate change and the animal trade are driving the acceleration.

    Author: Stuart Braun


Advertisement
On the Green Fence Series 2 icon

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Hosts Neil King and Gabriel Borrud are forced to improvise amid the COVID-19 crisis. As the world is turned upside down, they decide to explore whether the pandemic could be a catalyst for real and sustainable change.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  