 End of an era: Ireland says goodbye to peat to restore its biodiverse bogs | Global Ideas | DW | 13.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

End of an era: Ireland says goodbye to peat to restore its biodiverse bogs

Ireland's letting go of peat as an energy source and restoring many of its CO2-storing bogland ecosystems. That's good news for the climate and, as the UN biodiversity conference takes place, for wildlife.

A person walking through an Irish bog

Ireland's peatlands: Where turf was once harvested, are now protected areas and recreational sites

The moss-covered ground yields with each step. It's springy – almost like a trampoline. Evelyn Slevin, who works for the state-run project "The Living Bog," demonstrates why: As she walks ahead, water squirts from the soil underneath her hiking boots. The bog is a wetland that fills up like a sponge with each downpour.

The Carrownagappul Bog in County Galway, on Ireland's west coast, is one of around 900 wetlands on the island regarded as particularly worthy of protection. It's a "raised bog," so called because since the last Ice Age around 10,000 years ago, it has grown into a dome-like structure and is higher than the surrounding land.

Restoring the bog

Paul Connaughton still remembers when Carrownagappul Bog obscured the view of the woods and farmland beyond. But over the years, the dome has gotten smaller. Those working the bog dug ditches to allow rainwater to drain more quickly and cut layer upon layer of turf to burn in fireplaces and stoves.

Connaughton, now 77, has been cutting turf every year since he was seven. "I saw 20 people standing here, all men, one after the other, cutting turf there now. And you think to look at it now, there was no one in it for 100 years," said Connaughton, as he regarded the expanse.

Paul Connaughton stands on the Carrownagappul bog in Ireland

Paul Connaughton was out cutting turf on the Carrownagappul Bog even as a child

That's thanks to a scheme to restore Carrownagappul to its natural state. Part of the efforts included placing lots of small piles of peaty soil into drainage ditches dotted around the bog.

"It has stopped the water from flowing down," explained Connaughton, a former politician with the conservative Fine Gael party. "And if you keep blocking it miles and miles up that way it will mean that, as time goes by, the bog generally starts growing up."

Some 45 kilometers (28 miles) of drainage canals have been completely or partially plugged. Those working on the restoration placed plastic or metal barriers on the edges of the bogland, where there's more water run-off.

Mechanical barriers in a restored bog in Ireland

Barriers at the edge of the bog prevent too much water flowing out

Damaged peatlands: A huge CO2 problem

Depending on the volume of water they hold, peatlands can be a positive or negative for the climate.

Theworld's peatlands store twice as much CO2 as all the world's forests, although they cover just 3% of the Earth's land. When the weight of the upper layers of bog pushes down moss and other plants, they turn into peat instead of rotting thanks in part to the acidic environment. This traps the plants' carbon.

To get to the peat or turf, as it is also known, the water table must be lowered. That triggers a natural composting process that releases part of the CO2 trapped in the turf into the atmosphere.

The view across a treeless peatland in Ireland

Endless vistas: Intact peatland stores a lot of CO2

Draining peatlands is estimated to release around 1.3 gigatons of CO2 into the atmosphere a year, which means it's behind around 6% of global human-made carbon emissions or 1.5 times the amount produced by air travel. And that's the biggest argument for restoring Irish bogs, said Florence Renou-Wilson, a peatland scientist at University College Dublin.

"This is all about carbon," said Renou-Wilson. "I could talk a lot about the rare species, but it trumps the fundamental issue: Every day a drained bog is emitting carbon to the atmosphere."

If Ireland were to "put a lid" on those CO2 emissions, it would be a lot closer to its climate targets and "then the biodiversity would come back anyway," added Renou-Wilson.

Ireland's peat dependence

For centuries, turf has been one of Ireland's central fuel sources, making the otherwise energy poor country less dependent on imports. Today around 20 to 25% of private households heat using turf or peat briquettes. Even though turf is inefficient and its fuel value is much lower than coal's, it's burned in power plants to create electricity.

Turf lined up to dry on a bogland in Ireland

​​For decades, Ireland's semi-state peat company harvested turf on an industrial level 

Still, the Irish government is phasing out peat for electricity and in 2020 the last power plant to exclusively use it went offline. Another plant is to switch to biomass by 2023. Ireland's semi-state peat authority, Bord na Móna, which harvests peat on an industrial scale, announced in January that it would cease the practice.

Using funds from the European Union's pandemic recovery scheme, the company is set to rehabilitate some 33,000 hectares of bog that had been transformed into a lunar landscape by heavy machinery.

Heralding the end of turf-cutting

Private turf harvesting is gradually being regulated too. Prior to 2020, there were no government directives on how much turf could be removed, said Renou-Wilson: "The law behind the peatland is terrible. It's [the] Wild West." But that's all changing.

Turf-cutting was officially stopped in Carrownagappul on May 7, 2011. At the time, tensions were high, remembers Paul Connaughton. Some turf-cutters would rather have gone to prison than put town their "sléan," a special spade with a rectangular blade used to cut the peat into blocks.

A signpost in a field advertising a place to buy turf

Small-scale turf-cutting is the subject of debate in Ireland

Connaughton, who wears pin-striped suit pants tucked into his wellington boots and a light-blue shirt, vehemently defended the turf-cutters against environmental regulations in his 30 years in the Dáil, the Irish parliament. When Carrownagappul was designated a protected area against Connaughton's vote, he found himself at the negotiation table.

Most turf-cutters accepted the government's offer of a €1500 a year payment for 15 years. Connaughton and around 30 others opted to be a given a patch of bog elsewhere, where they could continue to harvest the turf.

Recreation on the bog

The former politician's sons and daughters all have central heating in their homes now. Still every so often, they like to throw a few turf briquettes from their father's stash on the fire. For many Irish people, turf evokes happy memories, but it's place as a fuel is disappearing in modern Ireland.

Watch video 02:54

Explained - Why are wetlands essential for our planet?

Instead, people are enjoying the bog in a different way. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many locals living around the country's peatlands began to rediscover them as recreational areas. Joggers and walkers out with their dogs are a common sight now. It's important to get the local community on board with the restoration project, says Living Bog public awareness manager, Evelyn Slevin. "And it appears to have worked."

Over the next few months, walkways will be laid out in Carrownagappul Bog and once the pandemic restrictions ease further, the plan is to have school children visit to learn more about the area and its flora and fauna.

"I think we're on an even keel now," said Paul Connaughton. "It would be too bad if the public couldn't enjoy the benefits of the bog."

  • The Pantanal wetlands in Brazil (picture-alliance/Kyodo)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    What are wetlands?

    Wetlands are hard to define since they are so complex and always changing. Merriam-Webster says that wetlands are "land or areas that are covered often intermittently with shallow water or have soil saturated with moisture." They are also distinct ecosystems and animal habitats with their own vegetation and are important for water purification, shoreline stability and flood control.

  • The Sundarbans (imago/UIG)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    The mangroves in Sundarbans

    The Sundarbans is the world's largest coastal mangrove ecosystem and spans an area between the Indian and Bangladeshi coasts. These forests are an important segue from the salty ocean to freshwater and earthy systems, and create habitats for many types of fish, crab and shrimp. The unique wetland is also home to endangered Bengal tigers, leopards, boars, spotted deer and protects against erosion.

  • Wadden Sea Nationalpark (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/Luftbild Bertram)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    Northern Europe's Wadden Sea

    Nestled along the coast of Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands is a unique intertidal zone called the Wadden Sea. In a constant state of flux, it stretches nearly 500 kilometers and includes the tidal flats and wetlands between the mainland and the assorted North Sea islands. Though not as rich in fauna as it once was, the area still attracts hundreds of thousands of migrating birds each year.

  • Harvesting peat in Ireland (picture-alliance/robertharding)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    Bogs are not only for fuel

    Wetlands that gradually accumulate peat are called bogs. Peat is a deposit of dead plant material — usually moss — and can be several meters deep. Bogs, otherwise known as mires or quagmires, are usually found in the northern hemisphere in places like Canada, Russia and northern Europe. But recently scientists realized that a tropical peatland in the Congo Basin was "as big as England."

  • The Pantanal in Brazil (picture-alliance/All Canada Photos/W. Lynch)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    Seasons of change in Pantanal

    Spread over Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay, the Pantanal is one of the biggest tropical wetlands in the world. But it is only a seasonal wetland since it experiences periods of both flooding and desiccation. During the rainy seasons much of its area is under water only to later dry out. Not surprisingly the name has its roots in Portuguese: "pântano" means wetland, swamp or marsh.

  • The Great Dismal Swamp spanning Virginia and North Carolina (Imago/Danita Delimont)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    Swamps are more than alligators

    Wetlands come in all shapes and sizes. When they support forests they are called swamps. These natural phenomenon most often form next to large rivers or lakes and support diverse flora and fauna. In many cases water levels fluctuate and can include fresh, brackish or even salty water. Swamps are found all over the globe; some of the largest straddle the Amazon, Mississippi or Congo rivers.

  • Russia's Astrakhan Nature Reserve (Imago/Russian Look/S. Fomine)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    The Volga delta

    Covering the area where the Volga River enters the Caspian Sea, the Volga delta stretches from Russia to Kazakhstan. Over the last century the delta has grown enormously because of changing sea levels and is now nearly 160 kilometer wide. The landscape is full of reeds, cattails, sand dunes, islands and meadows. Shallow water provides home for fish, while plants offer nesting areas for birds.

  • Destruction in Congo's moorlands (DW)

    The wondrous world of wetlands

    Let's give wetlands a hand

    Though wetlands can seem huge and indestructible, they are very susceptible to climate change and defenseless against human destruction. They are important cogs in the ecosystem and need to be better cared for. Once a bog dries out it is hard to restore since amassing peat takes decades. Planting mangroves in dry soil is pointless and revitalizing a drained swamp is nearly impossible.

    Author: Timothy Rooks


DW recommends

Mudflats, mangroves and marshes — the great coastal protectors

As sea levels rise, the planet's natural bulwarks against the ocean could help protect the coastline. But these very habitats are also under threat.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: Danish farmer returns land to peatlands  

Living Planet: Rich in tradition, but harmful to the climate — Ireland's move away from peat  

Advertisement
DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered globally per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

Every Thursday, a new episode of the prize-winning, half-hour radio program and podcast brings you environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day.  