  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Extreme weather
Women's World Cup
Niger
SocietyIraq

Empowerment through football

1 hour ago

In some religions and cultures, young women playing football is practically unthinkable. The Scoring Girls project shows how the sport is helping young women in Germany and Iraq to overcome anxieties.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V9JM

Hanover-born Tuğba Tekkal, daughter of Kurdish-Yazidi immigrants, defied all the odds to become a professional footballer in the Bundesliga. Now a coach, she founded the Scoring Girls project to offer girls and young women the opportunity to boost their self-esteem. The sport and its team-oriented nature can have therapeutic benefits for the budding sportswomen - many of whom have experienced racism in their everyday lives or faced the trauma of being a refugee. Maisa and Maisun had to flee Iraq with their parents to escape the horrors of Islamic State rule. In Germany, the Scoring Girls project gave the two sisters a long-forgotten feeling of freedom. Fears of discrimination and losing their culture prompt some parents to ban football for their daughters - but a growing number of youngsters have an active interest in playing the game. Tuğba Tekkal also wants her Scoring Girls concept to help girls in Iraq, and has set up a number of local projects in the autonomous Kurdistan region. From refugee camps to big-city surroundings, she's determined to ensure that more young women get the chance to finally play football.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Niger prime minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine speaks to DW in an interview

Niger's junta-appointed PM: 'Why should we worry?'

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Yoweri Musevini to sign anti-LGBT law

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Equality8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indian and Pakistani soldiers lower their respective national flags during a flag off ceremony at India and Pakistan joint border check post, Wagah

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

SocietyAugust 13, 202303:25 min
More from Asia

Germany

Four youths in front of a fence and accomodation facility for refugees

More and more Turkish citizens seeking asylum in Germany

More and more Turkish citizens seeking asylum in Germany

Society1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Malaysia Protest against Quran burning in the Netherlands

EU image suffers in Malaysia, Indonesia over Quran burning

EU image suffers in Malaysia, Indonesia over Quran burning

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A poster of Egypt's ousted President Mohammed Morsi among debris from a protest camp in Rabaa, Cairo.

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

PoliticsAugust 13, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A destroyed house is surrounded by debris and charred palm trees in the town of Lahaina on Hawaii's island of Maui.

Hawaii wildfire response under scrutiny

Hawaii wildfire response under scrutiny

CatastropheAugust 13, 202301:38 min
More from North America

Latin America

A young man in red swimming trunks flips into a swimming pool on the coast

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

Society4 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage