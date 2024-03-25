Empowering women construction workers and waste pickers

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaEmpowering women construction workers and waste pickersTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaJessica Goel03/25/2024March 25, 2024Two organizations in Delhi are helping the many Indian women who work informally as waste pickers or in the construction industry. They offer skills training plus counseling about risks and health hazards as well as workers' rights on the job. https://p.dw.com/p/4dzRqAdvertisement