Empowering women construction workers and waste pickers

Jessica Goel
March 25, 2024

Two organizations in Delhi are helping the many Indian women who work informally as waste pickers or in the construction industry. They offer skills training plus counseling about risks and health hazards as well as workers' rights on the job.

Jessica Goel Climate and environment reporter for Eco India
