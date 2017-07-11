Employee at British embassy in Berlin arrested on Russian spying charges

German police arrested a UK national on suspicion of spying for the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The suspect — identified only as David S. in line with German privacy laws — works at the British embassy in Berlin, police said.

Federal prosecutors arrested him in the nearby city of Potsdam for allegedly forwarding documents to the Russian intelligence service since November 2020. The suspect's home and workplace were searched after the arrest.

British and German authorities were involved in the investigation of the suspect, who is being brought before the Federal Court of Justice that will decide on his pre-trial detention.

The German Federal Prosecutors Office accused the man of working for a foreign secret service.

His arrest warrant alleges that "on at least one occasion he forwarded documents obtained in the course of his professional activity to a representative of a Russian intelligence service."

"The defendant received cash in an as yet unknown amount in return for his information transfer," prosecutors said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.