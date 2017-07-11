Employee at British Embassy in Berlin arrested on Russian spying charges

German police arrested a UK national on suspicion of spying for the Russian intelligence service in exchange for cash, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The suspect — identified only as David S. in line with German privacy laws — works at the British Embassy in Berlin, police said.

Federal prosecutors arrested him in Potsdam for allegedly forwarding documents to the Russian intelligence service since November 2020. The suspect's home and workplace were searched after the arrest.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.