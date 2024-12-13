Empire of Silence

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has been stricken by war for decades. But little attention is paid to it by the media and the international community.

Estimates put the number of victims in the millions, with no end in sight.

The Democratic Republic Congo is one of the most resource-rich countries in Africa. Copper, diamonds, cobalt, coltan and gold are found there in abundance. Image: Cat&Docs

All parties in the conflict seem to be trapped in a spiral of violence. The disputes are over power, money and access to the country’s valuable natural resources.

The Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his fight against sexualized war violence. Image: Cat&Docs

Belgian film director Thierry Michel has been travelling throughout the Congo with his camera for over 30 years. He has witnessed the struggles and suffering, but also the hopes of the Congolese people. In the film, the speech by doctor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege outlines the story of the relentless violence that has devastated and destroyed the Congo for so long.

Once again, hundreds of thousands of people are on the run in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Image: Cat&Docs

None of the actors in this drama are spared in this uncompromising film - from Congolese rulers, to neighboring countries, to international institutions. The film draws on the UN Mapping Report, which records the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Congo between March 1993 and June 2003. The report names the perpetrators, which caused unease and was kept secret.

The film paints a contrasting picture of a country caught between outrage and solidarity. It speaks out in favor of coming to terms with history, and against forgetting. The film aims to play a role in setting the record straight. After decades of impunity, the film shows, those responsible for crimes must be brought to justice.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 04.01.2025 – 10:30 UTC

SAT 04.01.2025 – 21:30 UTC

SUN 05.01.2025 – 04:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5