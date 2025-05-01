Emotions run high in South Korea over fate of President Yoon

ConflictsSouth KoreaEmotions run high in South Korea over fate of President YoonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSouth KoreaRyan Allen01/05/2025January 5, 2025Tensions are rising in South Korea, where an arrest warrant for the country's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is due to expire on Monday. Protestors both for and against the president have taken to the streets of the capital Seoul.https://p.dw.com/p/4opt7Advertisement