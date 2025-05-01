  1. Skip to content
Emotions run high in South Korea over fate of President Yoon

Ryan Allen
January 5, 2025

Tensions are rising in South Korea, where an arrest warrant for the country's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is due to expire on Monday. Protestors both for and against the president have taken to the streets of the capital Seoul.

