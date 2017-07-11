 Emomali Rakhmon wins Tajikistan election with more than 90% of vote | News | DW | 12.10.2020

News

Emomali Rakhmon wins Tajikistan election with more than 90% of vote

Emomali Rakhmon will soon enter his third decade of rule after winning more than 90% of the vote in Tajikistan. The Russian-allied 68-year-old has run the Persian-speaking nation of 9.5 million people since 1992.

Tadschikistan Referendum über Verfassungsänderung Emomalii Rahmon (Getty Images/AFP)

Tajikistani leader Emomali Rakhmon won the country's presidential election on Sunday with over 90% of the vote, securing him another seven-year term, according to preliminary results. 

According to the Central Electoral Commission, the 68-year-old authoritarian leader secured 90.9% of votes in Sunday's poll, with a turnout of more than 85%. 

Rakhmon is set to overtake Kazakhstan's recently retired Nursultan Nazarbayev as the former Soviet Union's longest-ruling leader.

Rakhmon has run the nation of 9.5 million people since 1992, a period that included a civil war.

He has gradually strengthened his grip and a 2016 constitutional reform removed a limit on the number of terms he could serve.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more details as it becomes available.

mbb/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP)

