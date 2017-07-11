Emmy Awards 2021: 'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso' win top awards

The biggest names in television once again gathered on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 73rd Emmy Awards.

The in-person show, which took place with provisions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, saw streaming service Netflix snagging its first award for best drama for "The Crown."

DW takes a look at the major wins and most talked-about moments of the night as the awards roll in.

Who were the big winners?

Outstanding drama series: "The Crown" (Netflix)

Outstanding comedy series: "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding limited series: "The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

Lead actress, drama: Olivia Colman ("The Crown" — Netflix)

Lead actor, drama: Josh O'Connor ("The Crown" — Netflix)

Lead actress, comedy: Jean Smart ("Hacks" — HBO)

Lead actor, comedy: Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso" — Apple TV+)

Biggest loser of the night?... Diversity

Despite increased scrutiny of the dominance of white actors and directors in television and film awards, entertainment reporters noted a lack of diversity in this year's award winners.

None of the winners in the top 12 acting categories were people of color.

Who hosted?

This year's festivities were hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, known for his vibrant style.

He kicked off the show with a musical, hip-hop tribute to the power of television with a rendition of Biz Markie's "Just a Friend."

What were the COVID requirements?

After holding a largely virtual show last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's ceremony took place in person — but with precautions in place.

Concerns over the spread of the delta variant prompted organizers to move the show to an outdoor tent in LA, with a guest list capped at around 500 people.

Guests were allowed to attend provided they showed proof they'd been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Still, footage from the red carpet and inside the tent showed celebrities siting closely together and posing maskless.

Actor Seth Rogen poked fun at the lack of social distancing, joking from the stage that "there are way too many of us in this little room."

"They told me this was outside. Why is there a roof?" he joked.

rs/ar (AP, AFP, Reuters)