PoliticsUnited States of America

Eminem bars Republican Ramaswamy from using his music

August 29, 2023

The millionaire presidential hopeful, who also goes by the rap moniker "Da Vek," has made a name for himself trying to spit lines. But the right-winger has also drawn controversy and anger.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VgOP
Vivek Ramaswamy raps to aps to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" in Des Moines, Iowa.
Ramaswamy is a former biotech executiveImage: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rap superstar Eminem demanded that Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running against Donald Trump to secure the Republican presidential nomination, refrain from using the artist's music as part of his campaign, media reported on Monday.

Music company BMI wrote to Ramaswamy, in a letter dated August 23, saying they would no longer grant his campaign the license to play Eminem's music.

"BMI has received correspondence from Eminem, whose professional name is Marshall B. Mathers III, expressing objection to the use of his musical creations (collectively referred to as the 'Eminem Works') in the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign. In line with this objection, Eminem has requested that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the existing Agreement," the company said.

Ramaswamy agrees to request

Ramaswamy's campaign confirmed to CNN that they intend to honor Eminem's request and stop playing his music in their campaign activities.

Ramaswamy who does not have a political background, has been gaining traction in certain public opinion polls. He has distinguished himself by labeling his competitors as "influenced by monetary interests."

The 38-year-old is a former biotech executive and is reported to be worth around $950 million (€878 million).

Ramaswamy is currently in third place among the Republican candidates who are in the running for the 2024 presidential primary elections, but far behind former President Trump.

He stood out during the recent Republican primary debate — which Trump did not attend — by mimicking Trump's antagonistic style. Some observers believe he is looking to be picked as the former president's running mate.

Eight Republican presidential nominee candidates, including Vivek Ramaswamy at the first primary debate in August
Numerous Republicans are standing for the nomination to run in the 2024 presidential election, despite former President Trump's overwhelming popularity among party votersImage: Morry Gash/AP/picture alliance

During his days as a student at Harvard University, he used to rap libertarian lyrics with the stage name "Da Vek." He has continued to employ this gimmick since declaring his intention to run for the Republican nomination.

tg/ab (AFP, Reuters)

A headshot of Luis Rubiales

Spain football federation asks Rubiales to resign over kiss

SoccerAugust 28, 2023
