Emiliano Sala plane crash: Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

A 64-year-old has been detained following police investigations into the English Channel plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson. The pilot's body has never been found.
The footballing world joined as one following the news of Sala's disappearance. Here Nantes fans hold a vigil for the Argentine with yellow tulips
A man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, in a plane crash on January 21 of this year.
Detective Inspector Simon Huxter of Dorset Police said in a statement: "As a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act."
Read more: German pilot killed in Polish air show tailspin
"He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation."
Flight disappeared over the English Channel
Sala was on a private plane taking the striker from his previous club Nantes to his new club Cardiff City, after he agreed to join the Welsh outfit for a record €16 million ($19 million) just days earlier.
Having signed on the dotted line for Cardiff, 28-year-old Sala then went back to northern France to collect his belongings and say goodbye to friends and teammates. The plane disappeared on the flight back to Wales from Nantes.
There was an outpouring of emotion from the footballing world as authorities began to look for the missing plane.
The search was initially suspended but thanks to donations from various sources, including football stars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, a private mission then led authorities to the scene of the crash.
The body of Sala was identified from the wreckage but Ibbotson's body has never been found.
The incident has been mired in controversy - from the revelation that Ibbotson did not have a license to fly at night, to Cardiff's reluctance to pay the transfer fee Nantes feel they are owed
Sala's father Horacio died of a heart attack just three months after his son perished.
jsi/se (AFP, dpa, AP)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
A player who had just become Premier League side Cardiff City's record transfer was on a plane that went missing over the English Channel on Monday night. Those leading the search for Emiliano Sala 'fear the worst'. (22.01.2019)
The search for a plane that went missing over the English Channel while carrying footballer Emiliano Sala and a pilot was called off on Thursday. The chances of either person surviving are considered "extremely remote". (24.01.2019)
A new search operation will begin for missing footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibboston following a successful fundraising drive. There have been no signs of survivors since their plane went missing last week. (28.01.2019)
A body recovered from the plane of footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has been identified as belonging to Sala. However, investigators had to call off further search work due to weather. (07.02.2019)
A private dive team has said it has found the missing plane on the seabed in the English Channel. Sala had been travelling to Wales from France to begin his contract at Cardiff City. (04.02.2019)