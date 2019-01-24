 Emiliano Sala plane crash: Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter | News | DW | 19.06.2019

News

Emiliano Sala plane crash: Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

A 64-year-old has been detained following police investigations into the English Channel plane crash which killed footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson. The pilot's body has never been found.

A vigil is held for the missing footballer Emiliano Sala

The footballing world joined as one following the news of Sala's disappearance. Here Nantes fans hold a vigil for the Argentine with yellow tulips

A man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, in a plane crash on January 21 of this year.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter of Dorset Police said in a statement: "As a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act."

Read more: German pilot killed in Polish air show tailspin

"He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation."

Flight disappeared over the English Channel

Sala was on a private plane taking the striker from his previous club Nantes to his new club Cardiff City, after he agreed to join the Welsh outfit for a record €16 million ($19 million) just days earlier.

Having signed on the dotted line for Cardiff, 28-year-old Sala then went back to northern France to collect his belongings and say goodbye to friends and teammates. The plane disappeared on the flight back to Wales from Nantes.

Emiliano Sala

Emiliano Sala was 28

There was an outpouring of emotion from the footballing world as authorities began to look for the missing plane.

The search was initially suspended but thanks to donations from various sources, including football stars such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, a private mission then led authorities to the scene of the crash.

The body of Sala was identified from the wreckage but Ibbotson's body has never been found.

The incident has been mired in controversy - from the revelation that Ibbotson did not have a license to fly at night, to Cardiff's reluctance to pay the transfer fee Nantes feel they are owed

Sala's father Horacio died of a heart attack just three months after his son perished.

jsi/se (AFP, dpa, AP)

