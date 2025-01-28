Why Mexicans find 'Emilia Perez' disrespectful

The musical thriller about a drug lord who wants to start a new life as a woman could win many Oscars. Why do so many Mexicans hate it?

The crime comedy "Emilia Perez," by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, tells the story of a notorious drug lord who disappears to transition into a woman, and then returns to win back her family.

With its emotional and impressive musical numbers, the Netflix production is a Hollywood hit. It has already collected 13 Oscar nominations and won four Golden Globes.

But despite the acclaim, the film has also sparked criticism in Mexico.

Even though the plot is set in Mexico, Audiard has produced his drama in a studio near Paris. And with the exception of Adriana Paz, the cast features mostly non-Mexican actors: Spanish trans woman Karla Sofia Gascon in the title role, and US actresses Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez in other leading roles.

Karla Sofia Gascon (l) plays Emilia Perez and Zoe Saldana is her lawyer, Rita Image: Neue Visionen Filmverleih/Wild Bunch Germany/dpa/picture alliance

Is 'Emilia Perez' exploiting Mexico's crisis?

"'Emilia Perez' is everything that is bad in a film: stereotypes, ignorance, lack of respect, making money from one of the most serious humanitarian crises in the world (mass disappearances in Mexico)," Cecilia Gonzalez, a Mexican journalist living in Argentina, wrote on X.

Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who works in Hollywood, also criticized that everything in "Emilia Perez" seemed "inauthentic" — apart from Adriana Paz.

Paz, who plays the widow of a cartel victim in the film, was present at a press conference in which Audiard's work was sharply criticized. While discussing the situation, she broke into tears and revealed that she had herself been kidnapped about 18 years ago.

There are more than 115,000 people who have disappeared in Mexico's decades-long drug war Image: Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo/picture alliance

For decades, Mexico has been facing gruesome crimes related to the drug war opposing rival cartels, with people disappearing on a daily basis — presumed to be victims of kidnappings and extrajudicial executions.

By August 2024, the National Register of Missing and Disappeared Persons (RNPDNO) had recorded a total of 116,386 missing people, and to date only 40 perpetrators have been convicted in court.

"State authorities are often involved in the crimes," said Francoise Greve, network coordinator on human rights in Mexico for the German branch of the organization International Human Rights. "Very few cases are solved," she told DW.

Literature and films about violence in Mexico

The disappearance of people in Mexico is a bitter reality that has often been portrayed in literature and cinema.

For example, in his novel "Olinka" (2019), journalist and author Antonio Ortuno depicts a luxury residential complex built by a mafia-run construction company. Ortuno, born in 1976, uses literature to settle accounts with his hometown of Guadalajara. As the seat of a powerful drug cartel, Guadalajara is also deeply impacted by corruption, white-collar crime and drug-related violence.

Chilean writer Roberto Bolano's magnum opus, "2666," was released posthumously, a year after the author's death in 2003. The award-winning novel deals with a series of unsolved murders of women in Mexico.

In 2020, a drama by Fernanda Valadez called "Identifying Features" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival . It tells the story of Mexican mother who is desperately searching for her missing son.

'Most misleading'

Now "Emilia Perez" gives a new perspective on the crisis. However, many film critics believe this perspective to be harmful.

Mexican writer Jorge Volpi described it as "one of the crudest and most misleading films of the 21st century," in an op-ed for Spanish newspaper El Pais. To assume that "through a gender transition, the wild and cruel male who has ordered hundreds of murders suddenly transforms into an empathetic woman committed to the weakest is an unforgivable narrative juggling act," the author added, concluding that even if the film wins awards, it only expresses contempt for the victims.

Writer and director Jacques Audiard discussing his film Image: Raul Arboleda/AFP/Getty Images

Filmmaker Jacques Audiard explained that even though his story is based on social and political realities, he never aimed to make a documentary about the situation in Mexico or about gender transition: "I use an exaggerated form, the artificiality of the musical and melodrama, to tell my story emotionally," the film's screenwriter and director told German daily taz.

In fact, "Emilia Perez" was originally written as an opera libretto and it has kept the art form's characteristic structure and effect: The emotional scenes launch musical numbers. "Here, the songs are an integral part of the plot, not just decorative accessories," added Audiard.

A narrative that hurts in Mexico

Even with Audiard's story set in Mexico, the disappearances are only ever present in the background. One scene in the film shows the wives of murdered and missing men singing the song "Para." Such a choir of widows actually exists in Mexico, pointed out the director.

And gender reassignment is not the focus of the story either: "The real question is: Am I entitled to speak about certain topics? As a white, heterosexual Frenchman in his early 70s, am I allowed to deal with gender transition? With the suffering of the survivors of cartel crimes? Well, I think I am allowed," explained the director, who was born in 1952. "I live in this world, I read and perceive, I think about things. And why shouldn't I formulate and express them, whether in a spoken, sung or even danced form?"

'Emilia Perez,' 'The Brutalist' win at Golden Globes To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"I wanted to go for bigger dimensions, broaden my perspective, reach a wider audience," said Audiard. Of course, this carries the risk of being accused of simplification, he pointed out. "And of course I could have chosen an easier subject. I could spend my life avoiding all sensitive topics."

Human rights coordinator Francoise Greve finds the international attention given to "Emilia Perez" particularly problematic: It is "extremely questionable" to portray a cartel boss as a human rights activist, as suggested in the film.

Of course, she added, freedom of artistic expression means that Audiard "can make a film in any way he wants." But one should not thereby just ignore how painful and explosive the topic is in Mexico: "If you take on a topic like this," she pointed out, "you should also accept responsibility to a certain extent for the narratives that are created and how they resonate."

This article was originally written in German.