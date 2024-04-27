  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warIndia elections
Cars and TransportationUnited States of America

Emergency slide falls from Delta Air Lines Boeing in mid-air

April 27, 2024

Flight 520 was headed to Los Angeles and was forced to declare an emergency and return to New York.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fF8p
A Boeing 767 passenger aircraft of Delta airlines arrives at JFK International Airport in New York
The slide came off slide from a Boeing 767 similar to this oneImage: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

An emergency exit slide fell off a Delta Air Lines Boeing on Friday shortly after takeoff from New York

Delta said the Boeing 767 jet pilots felt a vibration in the plane, circled back, and landed safely at JFK airport.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the latest incident involving a Boeing aircraft. 

Plane returned to JFK without further incident

"As nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, Delta flight crews enacted their extensive training and followed procedures to return to JFK," the airline said.

They declared an emergency so the flight could be  routed quickly back to JFK airport.

There were 176 passengers, two pilots, and five flight attendants on board the flight, which was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.

Boeing has faced increased scrutiny over plane safety after a door plug blew out of a 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January. Its not clear what caused the latest incident. 

The plane is now out of service and is being evaluated.  

km/lo (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Made in Germany | Sendung vom 17. April 2024 | Airplane

How much stress can an aircraft withstand?

How much stress can an aircraft withstand?

Commercial aircraft have been in the headlines due to poor assembly and computer malfunctions. But planes are subjected to very thorough testing before being declared airworthy.
Cars and TransportationApril 19, 202402:32 min
David Calhoun, Boeing CEO

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down by end of 2024

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down by end of 2024

Boeing's CEO will step down by the end of the year as part of a broader management shakeup at the company, which has been rocked by a series of safety mishaps in recent months.
Cars and TransportationMarch 25, 2024