  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUS election Ukraine
CatastropheSpain

Emergency crews search for bodies after Spain floods

Jessica Saltz
November 1, 2024

More than 200 people have now been confirmed dead in the Valencia region, where the deluge hit. Dozens are still missing. Spain's defense minister has said more bodies may still be trapped in vehicles that were caught in the flood.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mVOD
Skip next section Similar stories from Spain

Similar stories from Spain

A young man climbs a high chain-link fence while 3 policemen in riot gear approach on the other side on a platform lifted by a crane.

Ceuta: Spain's North African exclave sees migration surge

The Spanish exclave of Ceuta on Morocco's northern coast is a major entry point for migrants seeking to reach the EU.
MigrationSeptember 18, 202402:52 min
Locals protest in Mallorca, with one holding a sign that reads: Your Luxury, Our Misery

Mallorca housing crisis fuels mass tourism protest

Renting an apartment is becoming unaffordable even for the middle class, and many have blamed mass tourism.
PoliticsMay 27, 202403:20 min
DW's correspondents have been monitoring how extreme weather is being felt this summer in Europe.

Global heating spurs fires, drought in Europe

DW's correspondents have been monitoring how extreme weather is being felt this summer in Europe.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 6, 202203:12 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from Europe

More on Catastrophe from Europe

A man tips out a bucket of muddy water. Behind him, other people wearing gum boots hold buckets.

Floods leave trail of devastation in Romania

As the cleanup of the flood-hit regions begins in eastern Romania, southwest Poland is bracing for floodwaters.
CatastropheSeptember 17, 202401:46 min
a house is almost completely submerged by floodwaters

Bracing for more floodwaters in East and Central Europe

Tens of thousands have been forced to flee the rising waters and at least 17 people died.
CatastropheSeptember 17, 202402:17 min
Floodwater gushes between houses at a flooded area, following heavy rainfall in Jesenik, Czech Republic.

Floods claim at least 15 lives in Central, Eastern Europe

Severe flooding continues to wreak havoc across Central and Eastern Europe, following days of torrential rain.
CatastropheSeptember 16, 202402:03 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Corruption and catastrophe as China invests in Colombia

Landslides and buried villages in Colombia. The Angkor Wat temples evict locals. And big hopes for Brazil's footballers.
CatastropheNovember 1, 202426:04 min
People walk across a street in Brazil, the sky clouded with wildfire smoke

Devastating wildfires cover South America in smoke

Brazil, Peru and Bolivia are fighting to contain the fires ripping through the planet's largest rainforest, the Amazon.
CatastropheSeptember 7, 202401:44 min
An underwater view of the Titan submersible

After Titan loss, calls for regulation on deep sea tourism

The death of all five passengers on board the Titan submersible has triggered questions of safety and ethics.
CatastropheJune 23, 202302:40 min
Show more