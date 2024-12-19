  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsSudan

Embedded on the frontline with the Sudanese army

Mariel Müller in Sudan
December 19, 2024

The war in Sudan has cost up to 150,000 lives. Recently, the Sudanese army has made gains near the capital Khartoum. DW News Africa correspondent Mariel Müller was embedded with them and got rare access to the frontline of this war.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oNlT
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Africa

More on Conflicts from Africa

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, in glasses and coat and tie, sits in a chair and looks at the camera

'The world still needs UN peacekeepers'

The UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, spoke with DW at recent talks in Ghana.
ConflictsDecember 7, 202303:59 min
Chairperson of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reacts while addressing the ECOWAS head of states and government in Abuja on July 30, 2023.

Niger coup puts ECOWAS to the test

The bloc prepares to hold a special summit on Thursday. What steps can it now realistically take?
ConflictsAugust 9, 202301:26 min
Supporters of Capt. Ibrahim Traore parade wave a Russian flag in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

How could Wagner Group revolt impact Africa?

Could the conflict between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin spill over into Africa?
ConflictsJune 29, 202302:12 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Kamal Adwan hospital's health team evacuate Palestinian patients after Israeli airstrikes damaged the building (file photo)

Last intensive care unit in Gaza burns down

The director of the Kamal Adwan hospital says Israeli vehicles deliberately targeted the ICU.
ConflictsDecember 18, 202401:59 min
People carry a person on a makeshift stretcher following an Israeli strike at a post office where people were sheltering in Nuseirat in central Gaza Strip December 12, 2024.

Israeli airstrikes hit school-turned-shelter in central Gaza

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 17 people, including several at a UN school housing displaced people.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202402:12 min
Israeli soldiers sit on top of a tank along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria

Israel remains in Golan Heights buffer zone

Israeli troops have also been carrying out strikes within Syria against military targets.
ConflictsDecember 12, 202401:39 min
Show more