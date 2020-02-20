Emancipation for men: Barbican explores new masculinities in #MeToo era

If you're looking for a daring display of masculinity manifested in the male-dominated world of architecture, look no further than the Barbican in London. The brutalist construction seems just like a film set straight out of "Mad Men:" sleek lines, a meticulously planned footprint and and overabundance of men in suits out to save the day.

The concrete plaza of the Barbican complex is set against a backdrop of overpriced apartment towers piercing the sky like Freudian phalluses. Dotted around it is a host of educational facilities, libraries and museums. Chief among them is the Barbican Art Gallery, which is now exploring the very concept of masculinity in an exhibition bringing together works from over 50 artists.

People either love it or hate it: the Barbican Centre in London

"Masculinities: Liberation through Photography" looks at various concepts pertaining to and challenging male identities: from contemporary concepts like toxic masculinity to age-old ideas pertaining to fatherhood and the family man. There's also plenty of room for queer identities and masculinities among people of color and other ethnic backgrounds, reflecting various movements and shifting perceptions of masculinity down through the decades. Besides the photographic lens, the exhibition also employs the eyes of filmmakers to fully capture male images and iconography.

"In the wake of the #MeToo movement and the resurgence of feminist and men's rights activism, traditional notions of masculinity have become a subject of fierce debate. This exhibition could not be more relevant and will certainly spark conversations surrounding our understanding of masculinity," says Jane Alison, Head of Visual Arts at the Barbican.

It is a man's world

The works in the show aim to "present masculinity as an unfixed performative identity shaped by cultural and social forces," reads the press release. But what does that performance exactly entail? With over 300 photographs, the exhibition seeks to examine that concept from every angle, just as societal trends around the globe reexamine their relationship with male identities.

Turner prize-winning German artist Wolfgang Tillmans is among the photographers whose work is shown at the Barbican

Whether it's the issue of patriarchy or "black is beautiful" among male populations of color, the exhibition at the Barbican Art Gallery starts off by boldly objectifying men in a way commonly observed in depictions of women, especially in the context of popular culture.

Looking at men as something worth studying in terms of imagery and meaning seems almost unorthodox even in the #MeToo era, where women around the globe vociferously protest being reduced to objects designed to give pleasure at men's disposal.

Viewing the exhibition's images, the thought emerges: Has some global patriarchy council perhaps granted permission to objectify men? Or is mounting a show like this an act of rebellion itself? That's how much and how far the dysfunction of toxic masculinity appears to it have permeated and infected people's minds, perceptions and views.

At the same time, this is the very space where commonly-held beliefs about masculinity and femininity are challenged, where expectations and perceptions are shattered — a place where a dialogue among about gender roles that goes beyond discussing genitalia and pronouns can even begin.

Taliban camp and old boys' clubs

Take, for example, color portraits of Taliban tenderly holding hands against flowery backdrops, their eyelids lined with a thick layer of khol. Men holding hands in that society is nothing unusual — and the use of khol can serve purposes other than make-up. Nonetheless, the images provoke reflection about what makes a man a man. Photographer Thomas Dworzak compiled the images in 2001, as the insurgents depicted were preparing to fight the US-led offensive into Afghanistan. Their fate is unknown, but thoughts linger about them and the invasion of their country: was this truly a liberation or rather an act of aggression against people who had customs so strange to the Western eye that they are hard to conceptualize? Did they die in battle still holding hands or did a tear smudge that eyeliner as they watched their homes being bombed? The Taliban photo series raises questions that continue to reverberate in politics today.

Robert Mapplethorpe's images explore the relationship between masculinities and race

The photo exhibition in London also highlights politically charged moments much closer to Western society, equally exploring the role of masculinities — and femininities. The series "Gentlemen" examines men-only private members' clubs in the British capital in the early 1980s. Reflecting notions of class and race, the photographs underscore the exclusion of women from such spaces of power — during Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister, of all times. The images raise numerous questions: Were old boys' clubs like these a statement against the participation of women at the highest levels of politics? Did they reflect the fear that a woman might do a better job at the top than many of her male contemporaries? And did she?

Those questions may never be answered, but it is notable that the images were taken by the German-born American photographer Karen Knorr. Perhaps it takes a woman observer to address such issues about masculinities that men are too complacent to raise.

Queer identities and other subversive elements

The show pays particularly close attention to queer imagery, as the gay liberation movement laid the foundation for many of the questions artists and society have been asking in the ongoing gender debate of recent decades. The intrinsic subversion of the early LGBTQ protest movement in particular has given material to scores of artists exploring what it means to challenge expectations of masculinity — and what it means to comply with them.

Artists like Sunil Gupta captured gay public life as played out in the late 1960s and early 70s on New York's Christopher Street — the location of the Stonewall uprising, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Lacking the rainbow quality associated with gayborhoods around the world today, Gupta's black-and-white images (main article picture) prompt fresh reactions. Some of the men in the pictures look so quotidian that it makes gay look like the new straight. Challenging perceptions about gender can also mean normalizing what is perceived as exotic while singling out the mundane as "the other."

Supermodel Marcus Schenkenberg was among the first men to be completely objectified for the sake of selling fashion; this picture was taken by photographer Herb Ritts

In bright contrast, literally, Catherine Opie's series "Being and Having" explores the LGBTQ community on the US West Coast in 1991. The models shown — her personal friends — sport tattoos and moustaches. The images question the role stereotypical masculine fashion accessories play in identity issues. Are these men poking fun at male standards, do these accessories provide a guise that would allow them to "pass?" Is it macho — or it queer?

Beauty in the eye of the beholder?

Male images and the associations that commonly accompany them dominate the exhibition for obvious reasons. However, a somewhat disproportionate amount of idealized bodies, flawless physiques and heroic depictions also raise further identity-related questions at the exhibition. Perhaps this is the next frontier for male identities: to dive deeper into the growing awareness about positive body image — a trend that feminists around the world have long embraced.

The focus on perfection and aesthetics is understandable: The Calvin Klein fashion brand is the show's main sponsor. The next challenge masculinities will have to embrace is a more diverse and inclusive body-positive image.

Highlighting the works of well-known photographers and filmmakers such as Herb Ritts, Isaac Julien and Robert Mapplethorpe, the exhibition also includes lesser-known artists like Sam Contis, Paul Mpagi and Karlheinz Weinberger, some of whom have never exhibited in the UK before. Above all, with its broad range of approaches covered and emotions conveyed, the exhibition showcases one particular dimension to masculinity that often goes overlooked and overheard in everyday life, as the debate on gender and identity continues: vulnerability.

Masculinities: Liberation through Photography runs at the Barbican Art Gallery, Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8DS UK from 20 February to 17 May 2020.