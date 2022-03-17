Elton John: The ever-contemporary pop legend turns 75

Eccentric with a big heart

Born on March 25,1947 as Reginald Kenneth Dwight, he started as a pub pianist as a teenager and went on to dominate Britain's pop scene in the 1970s, creating a lasting impact on the music industry. In the US, Elton John was one of the first artists to have four records in the Top 10 simultaneously. Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 1998 for his contributions to music and charity.