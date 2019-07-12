 Elon Musk: Tesla to build car and battery factory in ′Berlin area′ | News | DW | 12.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Elon Musk: Tesla to build car and battery factory in 'Berlin area'

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk pledged to build "Gigafactory 4" in the Berlin area, German media reported. Several countries have attempted to sway the company towards building a factory on their territory.

Introduction of MobilityX - the self-driving industry (picture-alliance/A. Widak)

The best-known produced of electric cars, Tesla, will build a car and battery factory near Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk announced in the German Capital on Tuesday.

Several news outlets cited the statement by Musk, who is visiting Berlin for the annual Goldene Lenkrad (Golden Steering Wheel) automotive awards organized by car magazine Autobild, an offshoot of the daily Bild.

According to Bild, Musk said the factory would be built near the construction site of the unfinished Berlin airport. Musk made the announcement after the Tesla Model 3 snatched the award for the best car in the middle/upper vehicle class.

Musk also said that Tesla would be opening a design and engineering center in Berlin, reported the Electrek magazine, a publication specializing in E-mobility. They also cited Musk as saying that the factory would be built in "Berlin area."

  • Tesla Elon Musk (picture allianc/dpa/A. Sokolow)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    A serial entrepreneur

    Tech visionary Musk intends to revolutionize transportation, both on earth and in space, and the way humans lead their lives. Over the past two decades, the South African-born American entrepreneur has emerged as one of Silicon Valley's most recognized faces worldwide. Musk was cofounder of Paypal, which was acquired by eBay for $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) in 2002.

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rakete am Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Reuters/T. Baur)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Eying space

    In 2002, Musk founded SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company currently valued at over $20 billion. He wants to make space travel cheaper and, eventually, enable human life on Mars, thus giving human kind a chance at becoming multi-planetary species.

  • SpaceX will Menschen ab 2024 auf den Mars bringen (picture-alliance/dpa/Press Association Images/Spacex)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    A mission to Mars

    SpaceX's Falcon and Dragon rocket programs both already deliver payloads into Earth's orbit. The company has said it wants to launch its Mars-bound cargo flight in 2022, followed by the first Mars flight with passengers in 2024.

  • Tesla Motors Modell 3 electric cars (Reuters/Tesla)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Transforming transportation

    After founding SpaceX, Musk set up Tesla in 2003 to come up with electric autonomous vehicles and renewable energy solutions. But production bottlenecks have plagued the company, with much of its future banked on the Model 3, its first mid-price, mass-market vehicle.

  • USA Vorstellung Elektro-LKW Tesla Semi (Reuters/A. Sage)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Really big Teslas are coming

    After the foray into electric cars, Musk last year opened a new chapter in his book of visions as he unveiled the prototype of a futuristic all-electric heavy truck. The vehicle — dubbed the Tesla Semi — is set to go into production in 2019. It would boast 500 miles of range, a battery and motors that will last 1 million miles and cheaper total operating costs than diesel models, Musk claimed.

  • USA Vorstellung Solardach von Tesla und SolarCity (picture-alliance/Newscom/Tesla/UPI)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Roofs made of solar tiles

    Besides running SpaceX and Tesla, Musk has also invested in the solar energy company SolarCity to turn his vision of a solar-powered future into a reality. Musk said houses equipped with Tesla's Solar Roof would feed energy to Powerwall, a sleek storage unit designed to act as an electricity fill-up station for both the house and a Tesla electric car.

  • Tesla Energy Powerwall (Reuters/P. T. Fallon)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Dreaming an electric future

    In 2015, Musk unveiled Powerwall, a home battery unit with a selling price of $3,500 for 10kWh and $3,000 for 7kWh. The Powerwall can be controlled via one's phone, from anywhere. But slow production rates have proved to be a problem.

  • Hyperloop Testing (picture alliance/AP Photo/SpaceX)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Hyperloop

    Hyperloop came into global prominence after it was proposed by Musk in 2013. It is viewed as a next-generation transportation system — a "fifth mode" of transport (after planes, trains, cars and boats). It uses magnetically-levitated pods and sealed partial vacuum transit tubes to move people and freight at supersonic speeds estimated to reach over 700 miles per hour (1,127 kilometers per hour).

  • Indien Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day von Intel (Getty Images/AFP/M. Kiran)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Merging brain with AI

    In 2016, Musk co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology startup that is reportedly trying to create brain-computer interfaces by integrating the human brain with artificial intelligence (AI). The project is currently at an early stage of development.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


The Tesla CEO did not immediately provide details on the factory size or the number of employees. At the same time, the company has started listing jobs for the Germany site on Tuesday.

Read more (from 2018):Wooing Tesla: Eastern Germans vie for Elon Musk's attention

Musk has been speculating on a European production site for several years, and various European countries have mounted campaigns to lure the manufacturer to their soil. Tesla also considered multiple sites within Germany, with Musk saying that "the German-French border makes sense" as a factory location.

Watch video 01:00

Tesla breaks ground in Shanghai

The Tesla compound in Berlin would be designated as Gigafactory 4, following the Gigafactory 1 in the US state of Nevada, Gigafactory 2 in the state of New York, and the yet-unfinished Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.

More to come...

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Will Tesla soon be 'Made in Germany'?

The Silicon Valley carmarker is facing major profit pressures yet it retains big global ambitions. A report says that the company is in talks with two European countries over the building of a huge factory. (31.07.2018)  

Tesla to open factory in China, expects to manufacture 500,000 cars annually

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has struck a deal with Shanghai officials to open the carmaker's first plant in China. It comes after Tesla hiked its car prices in China amid mounting trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. (10.07.2018)  

Wooing Tesla: Eastern Germans vie for Elon Musk's attention

With coal on the way out, a traditional mining area in eastern Germany is concerned about its economic future. A grassroots movement wants Tesla's Elon Musk to come to the rescue, as Hardy Graupner reports from Lusatia. (19.10.2018)  

From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

Billionaire investor and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has always done things his own way, from designing space rockets to manufacturing electric cars. Here's a look at some of his grand futuristic projects. (08.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Tesla breaks ground in Shanghai  

Related content

China - Tesla S

Will Tesla's 'made in China' cars be popular? 12.07.2019

US carmaker Tesla is planning to launch its first "made in China" electric cars by the end of this year. The cars will be cheaper than US-made Tesla vehicles, but experts say it will not guarantee their immediate success.

USA, New York: Elon Musk vor Gericht

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US regulator reach deal over tweets 27.04.2019

Tesla boss Elon Musk will now have to have some of his tweets approved by a company expert. The US Securities and Exchange Commission took him to court over a tweet it said violated an agreement on misleading claims.

China Ladestationen für Elektroautos

Sieren's China: Controlled carnage coming for China's electric car market 30.06.2019

While Germany is finally creating the necessary infrastructure for e-mobility, China has started putting the breaks on state subsidies for electric cars. The government has a clear plan, according to DW's Frank Sieren.

Advertisement