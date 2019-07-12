 Elon Musk: Tesla to build car and battery factory in ′Berlin area′ | News | DW | 12.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Elon Musk: Tesla to build car and battery factory in 'Berlin area'

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk pledged to build "Gigafactory 4" in the Berlin area, German media reported. Several countries have attempted to sway the company towards building a factory on their territory.

Introduction of MobilityX - the self-driving industry (picture-alliance/A. Widak)

The best-known produced of electric cars, Tesla, will bild a car and battery factory near Berlin, several news outlets reported on Tuesday.

The outlets cited the statement by Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk who is visiting Berlin for the annual Goldene Lenkrad (Golden Steering Wheel) automotive awards organized by car magazine Autobild, an offshoot of the daily Bild.

According to Bild, Musk said the factory would be built near the construction site of the unfinished Berlin airport. 

Musk also said that Tesla would be opening a design and engineering center in Berlin, reported the Electrek magazine, one of the leading publications specializing in E-mobility. They also cited Musk as saying that the factory would be built in "Berlin area."

Read more (from 2018):  Wooing Tesla: Eastern Germans vie for Elon Musk's attention

Musk has been speculating on a European production site for several years, and various European countries have mounted campaigns to lure the manufacturer to their soil. Tesla also considered multiple sites within Germany, with Musk saying that "the German-French border makes sense" as a factory location.

The Tesla compound in Berlin would be designated as Gigafactory 4, following the Gigafactory 1 in the US state on Nevada, Gigafactory 2 in the state of New York, and the yet-unfinished Gigafactory 4 in Shanghai.

 

More to come...

DW recommends

Will Tesla soon be 'Made in Germany'?

The Silicon Valley carmarker is facing major profit pressures yet it retains big global ambitions. A report says that the company is in talks with two European countries over the building of a huge factory. (31.07.2018)  

Wooing Tesla: Eastern Germans vie for Elon Musk's attention

With coal on the way out, a traditional mining area in eastern Germany is concerned about its economic future. A grassroots movement wants Tesla's Elon Musk to come to the rescue, as Hardy Graupner reports from Lusatia. (19.10.2018)  

Related content

China - Tesla S

Will Tesla's 'made in China' cars be popular? 12.07.2019

US carmaker Tesla is planning to launch its first "made in China" electric cars by the end of this year. The cars will be cheaper than US-made Tesla vehicles, but experts say it will not guarantee their immediate success.

USA, New York: Elon Musk vor Gericht

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US regulator reach deal over tweets 27.04.2019

Tesla boss Elon Musk will now have to have some of his tweets approved by a company expert. The US Securities and Exchange Commission took him to court over a tweet it said violated an agreement on misleading claims.

China Ladestationen für Elektroautos

Sieren's China: Controlled carnage coming for China's electric car market 30.06.2019

While Germany is finally creating the necessary infrastructure for e-mobility, China has started putting the breaks on state subsidies for electric cars. The government has a clear plan, according to DW's Frank Sieren.

Advertisement