Elon Musk: Tesla to build car and battery factory in 'Berlin area'

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk pledged to build "Gigafactory 4" in the Berlin area, German media reported. Several countries have attempted to sway the company towards building a factory on their territory.
The best-known produced of electric cars, Tesla, will bild a car and battery factory near Berlin, several news outlets reported on Tuesday.
The outlets cited the statement by Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk who is visiting Berlin for the annual Goldene Lenkrad (Golden Steering Wheel) automotive awards organized by car magazine Autobild, an offshoot of the daily Bild.
According to Bild, Musk said the area would be built near the construction site of the unfinished Berlin airport.
Musk also said that Tesla would be opening a design and engineering center in Berln, reported the Electrek magazine, one of the leading publications specializing in E-mobility.
Read more (from 2018): Wooing Tesla: Eastern Germans vie for Elon Musk's attention
Musk has been speculating on a European production site for several years, and various European countries have mounted campaigns to lure the manufacturer to their soil. Tesla also considered multiple sites within Germany, with Musk saying that "the German-French border makes sense" as a factory location.
More to come...
The Silicon Valley carmarker is facing major profit pressures yet it retains big global ambitions. A report says that the company is in talks with two European countries over the building of a huge factory. (31.07.2018)