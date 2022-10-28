  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Elon Musk amid Twitter logos
Image: Adrien Fillon/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance
BusinessUnited States of America

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, US media reports

1 hour ago

Billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly acquired Twitter. The company had initially resisted a $44 billion offer but later sued the world's richest man when he announced plans to abandon the deal.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IjIu

Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media reported late on Thursday.

Twitter's chief executive Parag Agrawal was among those fired, along with the chief financial officer, Twitter's top legal and policy executive and the company's general counsel, the New York Times reported.

Musk had on Wednesday tweeted a video of himself walking into the company's headquarters carrying a porcelain sink, posting: "Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!''

The Tesla CEO also changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as "Chief Twit" and switched his location to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters.

What's next for Twitter and Musk?

On Thursday he shared a message in which he claimed the speculation over his intentions regarding the purchase of the platform had been "wrong" and that he was buying Twitter to "help humanity."

Twitter's stock had edged closer to Elon Musk's $54.20 (€53.72) per share buyout offer for the platform on Wednesday. That was a sign that investors expected the $44 billion deal to proceed ahead of a court deadline at the end of the week.

The Friday deadline to complete the deal was ordered by the Delaware Chancery Court in early October. The ruling followed an epic battle during which Musk signed a deal to acquire Twitter, then tried to withdraw from it. Twitter subsequently sued the Tesla CEO to force him to go through with the deal

If the parties don't meet the deadline, another legal hearing could take place in November. 

Many Twitter users have expressed concern over Musk's pledge to protect "freedom of speech" on the platform including mulling the option of reinstating former President Donald Trump who was kicked off Twitter for his connections with the January 6 riots at the Capitol in Washington.

The deal to put the social media platform into the hands of the richest person in the world has also raised concerns. 

rc/ab (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Elon Musk amid Twitter logos

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, US media reports

Business1 hour ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A member of the NGO Action Contre la Faim measures the arm circumference of an infant

Madagascar drought: Surviving on cactuses

Madagascar drought: Surviving on cactuses

Food Security6 hours ago03:35 min
More from Africa

Asia

A man in Jakarta has turned one of his old bemos into a mobile library

Jakarta's mobile librarian takes reading on the road

Jakarta's mobile librarian takes reading on the road

Society12 hours ago03:28 min
More from Asia

Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in front of a tank in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

How Germany is indirectly arming Ukraine

How Germany is indirectly arming Ukraine

Conflicts14 hours ago01:28 min
More from Germany

Europe

Türkei Istanbul | Ärzte streiken gegen Gewalttaten an Kollegen

Turkish doctors under assault

Turkish doctors under assault

Society11 hours ago04:33 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Montage of black-and-white photos of women

In Iran, men and women are 'equal' only in torture

In Iran, men and women are 'equal' only in torture

Politics7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Russian one-ruble coin lying on a one-US-dollare note

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Strong dollar creating headwinds to US businesses

Business11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Towels showing Luiz Inacio da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil election: What you need to know

Brazil election: What you need to know

Politics20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage