 Elon Musk says Tesla is moving to Texas | News | DW | 08.10.2021

Elon Musk says Tesla is moving to Texas

The electric car maker will leave its headquarters in Silicon Valley for Austin. Musk is one of several tech bosses to have personally left California for states with less regulation.

Tesla vehicles are being assembled by robots at Tesla Motors Inc factory in Fremont, California

Despite the move, Tesla is still apparently planning to increase production at its plant in Fremont, California

Tesla will move its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, the company's chief executive Elon Musk told an annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.

"I'm excited to announce that we're moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas," Musk told those in attendance, who welcomed the news with cheering and applause.

What are the company's plans?

Musk stressed that this was not Tesla leaving California and that the company would continue to expand the main plant in Fremont, California.

He said the intention was to increase production  at the plant by 50%, but noted that it was reaching its limits in terms of handling capacity.

Musk also pointed out that housing costs in the Bay Area were prohibitively expensive for potential homeowners, which meant lengthy commutes for employees.

He said the location in Austin was five minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from the downtown area

Tesla sales were also showing strong growth margins.

Tesla's CEO gave no timeframe for move. 

kb/rt (dpa, AFP)

